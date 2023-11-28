Swifty Global Secures GLI Certification for New Cutting-Edge B2B Gaming Platform

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) also known as Swifty Global (Swifty), is a cutting-edge technology firm focused on creating ground-breaking solutions in the sports betting and gaming sector. Swifty currently holds licenses spanning several global jurisdictions with many more licenses in process. Swifty currently operates its proprietary swipe betting sports prediction application, as well as its traditional sportsbook and casino gaming platforms in numerous jurisdictions.



In a significant step forward, Swifty is proud to announce the completion and approval of the Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) certification for the company’s new innovative B2B gaming platform which has now been certified in the UK and can also be used for operators in Isle of Man, Gibraltar, Estonia and Malta. The newly developed B2B platform sits at the center of the Swifty Global scaling and growth strategy and will unlock a substantial new revenue stream for the business.

‘‘Securing this endorsement from GLI effectively certifies our B2B platform readiness for deployment across most European markets, and with this in mind we anticipate a significant spike in revenue over the coming months as we begin to roll out our new offering. Conversations are already underway with several sportsbooks and casinos, and we are confident that the first deal for this B2B platform will close by year end,” commented James Gibbons, CEO of Swifty Global.

In line with this, Swifty has recently completed the gap analysis for the South African SANS 1718 standards. The minimal changes requested by the gambling regulator once again highlights the robust nature of the Swifty product offering. This positive outcome has set the stage for the company to pursue official certification, which Swifty will initiate within the next two weeks. Once fully certified Swifty is set to officially launch its offering into the $1.8 billion South African gambling sector.

In addition to market and product expansion, Swifty's relentless focus on enhancing its current offerings continues with the launch of its second major release of its platform, packed with a suite of innovative updates. This includes AI-powered multilingual support, enhancing global user accessibility, and affiliate management integration to open new marketing channels through sites like gambling.com. The release also introduces a dynamic modular interface for creating personalized user pages with various components like sports and casino widgets, adaptable based on user location. Significant enhancements also include a casino aggregator, an improved reporting module, and an AI-driven bonus rules engine, all aimed at elevating user engagement.

‘‘These updates collectively mark a major update to Swifty's gaming offering, reflecting our commitment to continued innovation and user-centric design. With AI-powered enhancements and a dynamic modular interface, we're not just keeping pace with the industry – we're setting a new benchmark for what a gaming platform can offer. As we move towards the close of Q4, I am extremely confident about what the future holds for Swifty Global. The convergence of our technological advancements, new partnerships, and market expansion is set to drive substantial growth into the new year, delivering with it significant value for our loyal shareholders,” concluded Gibbons.

