Exigent Technologies Named a 2023 Best Service Provider in NYC by UpCity

Exigent Technologies, which offers comprehensive managed IT solutions, has been named one of UpCity’s 2023 Best B2B Service Providers in NYC.

This is a true reflection of the partnership our team builds with clients, a commitment captured in the exceptional reviews written by customers on UpCity. We can't thank them enough for the support.” — Daniel Haurey Jr., President and Founder, Exigent Technologies

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exigent Technologies, a technology services provider committed to unleashing the potential of small to mid-sized businesses through collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and comprehensive managed IT solutions, has been named as one of UpCity’s 2023 Best B2B Service Providers in NYC.

Every year, UpCity’s Best of Award rankings honor outstanding B2B service providers at the local level for each U.S. state and Canadian province, based on UpCity review scores. With 25 reviews and a five-star rating from its small to midsized business clients, Exigent has secured the best of NYC honors for the second year. This year’s ranking follows Exigent’s awards as a Local Excellence Honoree by UpCity in 2022 and 2023.

"We have built our New York City managed IT services company with a focus on delivering excellence to our local customers, so it is an honor to be recognized by UpCity for those efforts," said Daniel Haurey Jr., President and Founder of Exigent Technologies. "This award is a true reflection of the partnership our team builds with our clients, a commitment captured in the exceptional reviews written by our customers on UpCity. We cannot thank them enough for their support and kind words."

UpCity was founded in 2009 to help businesses navigate the rapidly changing world of digital marketing. As the number of marketing service providers grew, so did the challenges for businesses searching for information they could trust to drive their decisions. Today, UpCity has expanded its footprint to serve as a resource that connects businesses to service providers they can trust, from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants, and more. Service providers rely on UpCity to increase visibility, showcase brand credibility, and build trust. More than 1.5 million businesses have visited UpCity seeking professional services from 84,000+ B2B service providers in 600+ cities across North America.

About Exigent Technologies

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. With an array of managed services and consulting expertise, we provide end-to-end technology support, accommodating the unique needs of small to midsize organizations and complementing the internal IT resources of larger enterprises. We believe in fostering long-term, strategic partnerships with our clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows us to align our services with clients' objectives, helping them stay ahead of the competition. Our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and outstanding support is reflected in our average customer tenure of a decade or more.

For more information about Exigent Technologies, visit exigent.net, call 1.877.EXIGENT or email learnmore@exignet.net.