Semitech Highlights PLC Technology Enabling Smart Lighting Applications at Enlit Europe

PARIS, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semitech Semiconductor, an innovative provider of reliable wireless and power line communication (PLC) solutions for smart grid, automotive and industrial IoT applications, will be on hand at Enlit Europe this week to highlight how its SM2400 PLC solution can be leveraged to address rising electricity costs – and accelerate the energy transition.



Delivering high performance, cost efficiency and programmability to address multiple standard-based and proprietary communications schemes, the SM2400 is well-suited to a diverse set of applications including street lighting, venue lighting, emergency lighting, LED control systems, and airfield lighting. At the show, Semitech will conduct demonstrations in G3-Alliance’s stand. Semitech is a G3-Alliance member and active technology contributor.

The demonstration will feature a collaboration with Musco Lighting, a leading sports and transportation/infrastructure lighting solutions provider. Semitech’s technology, featuring robust communication, low latency and high data rates, is integrated in Musco’s innovative smart lighting solutions. This allows users to remotely monitor and control the lights and to create Show-Light® special lighting effects – without the need for dedicated wiring.

SM2400 Benefits Include:

Highly flexible, programmable single-chip PLC modem ideal for addressing standard evolution, new standards and special application-specific communication schemes

High-noise agility

Multitude of operation modes addressing all common narrowband PLC standards – including IEEE 1901.2, G3-PLC, PRIME, PLC4TRUCKS (SAE-J2497), ANSI-709.2

Multitude of proprietary modes of communication optimized for extremely noisy power line environments and for extended data rates exceeding 600kbps

About Semitech Semiconductor

Semitech Semiconductor is an innovative provider of robust, high-performance wireless and power line communication (PLC) solutions for the smart grid, automotive and industrial IoT markets. Semitech provides the most adaptable, yet cost-effective, multi-modal communication solutions wirelessly and over power lines to address the diverse requirements of these markets, while avoiding the cost and complexity of additional wiring. For more information, please visit www.semitechsemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

