Perficient partners with CAST to streamline application modernization and boost green impact

NEW YORK and SAINT LOUIS, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Perficient is announcing a new partnership with CAST, the market leader in software intelligence, to introduce two transformative products to help businesses optimize software health, expedite cloud migration, manage open-source risks, and enhance their environmental footprint: App Modernization IQ and Green Impact IQ.



These offerings layer services on top of CAST’s software intelligence technology that automatically ‘understands’ custom-built software systems, providing actionable insights across all applications. It transforms Perficient’s application modernization and cloud migration operating model across cloud practices with insights that enable rapid application assessment and portfolio transformation planning, providing even more immediate value to enterprise customers, along with extensive internal sales enablement and delivery readiness efforts.

Both new offerings are powered by CAST Highlight:

App Modernization IQ equips businesses with actionable insights to optimize software health, accelerate cloud migration, and mitigate open-source risks.



In parallel, Green Impact IQ empowers organizations to enhance their environmental sustainability by identifying opportunities to reduce their carbon footprint and energy consumption–often paired with cloud migration to address ESG initiatives.



“The true value lies in the speed and accuracy these products offer,” said Perficient Principal Cloud Strategist Steve Holstad. “CAST Highlight is the premier software intelligence offering in the modernization landscape, replacing traditional, time-consuming methods with rapid fact-based insights. By integrating its capabilities into our products, we can quickly understand a customer’s application portfolio, layer on their expertise, and provide an actionable roadmap in a much shorter time than competitors.”

CAST Highlight's four key categories of intelligence–Software Health, Cloud Maturity, Open-Source Risks, and Green Impact–give businesses a comprehensive view of their application landscape. This ensures cloud migration isn't merely a lift-and-shift operation, but a strategic transformation that addresses health, security, and sustainability concerns.

“Perficient’s application modernization framework is uniquely suited to leverage the software intelligence CAST products provide,” said Rado Nikolov, CAST EVP Software Intelligence Platforms. “We are delighted to work with Perficient to bring our expertise to bear to help digital leaders across industries solve modernization and transformation challenges.”

Perficient and CAST are currently planning to deepen the impact of this strategic partnership by developing additional tools and services offerings that integrate CAST Imaging’s deep-analysis software intelligence capabilities.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit castsoftware.com.





For more information, please contact Stephanie Watkins at s.watkins@castsoftware.com.