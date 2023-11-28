Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

November 28 - 28 November 2023

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania – Independence Day.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop our friendly relations and cooperation on a bilateral and multilateral basis, taking advantage of the existing opportunities for the welfare of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities, and your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 November 2023

