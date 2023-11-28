Consignment Store Franchise, Preloved, Brings New Location to Utah

The company is seeking to bring new locations for its thrifting concept throughout the U.S.

DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unique consignment store franchise Preloved has just announced a new franchise location coming soon to Utah. The company is excited to bring a new store to Draper, owned by franchise partners Tyler and Stephanie Keenom.CEO Satu Kujanpää, who found herself on this year’s 40 Under 40 list by Utah Valley Business Magazine, is excited for the match and looks forward to working alongside the duo to further develop the store’s site.Preloved offers families and husband-wife teams a fantastic opportunity to make an impact on their community. Franchise partners such as the Keenom team have the opportunity to bring positive change to their area by being a source of income and items for both sellers and shoppers.Preloved is different from other secondhand concepts due to its boutique-like, upscale feel. Each store is meticulously designed with simplicity and ease-of-shopping in mind. Shoppers enjoy browsing through carefully curated inventory that is updated weekly.Currently, Preloved has eight locations that can be found throughout Utah and in Idaho. The next step for the thrift-focused franchise is new territories within the southern states in areas such as Nashville in Tennessee, Flagstaff in Arizona, and Dallas and Austin in Texas.Franchise partners benefit from a detailed training program, solidified processes, standout branding, proprietary software, and ongoing support. To learn more about the Preloved franchise opportunity, stop by https://preloved.love/franchise ABOUT PrelovedPreloved is a one-of-a-kind consignment store boutique franchise revolutionizing thrifting in America. Sellers enjoy a low-risk booth rental and buyers benefit from gently used items at affordable prices. The brand has been featured on Fox 13 News, Fox 13 The Place, Good Things Utah, and several print publications. To find out more information about Preloved, visit https://preloved.love