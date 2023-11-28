useB.'s Quantum Leap: Advancing Global Connectivity at the World Korean Business convention
Unleashing the Future of RegTech - eKYC and Non-Face-to-Face Identity Verification Take Center StageANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to expand its global footprint, useB., a pioneer in Regulatory Technology (RegTech), made its debut at the 21st World Korean Business Convention held in Anaheim, California, from October 11-14, 2023.
The convention, bringing together entrepreneurs from around the world and leaders in domestic business, played a pivotal role in building global connections and fostering international business opportunities. With the support of the Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with the Seoul Business Agency, this gathering of 29 dynamic Hi-Seoul Companies provided an ideal environment for networking and catalyzing business expansion.
At the World Korean Business Convention, useB., a renowned force in Regulatory Technology (RegTech), showcased its innovative financial technology innovations, focusing on non-face-to-face identity verification solutions and pioneering Electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) technology. The company aimed not only to exhibit global business products but also to fortify collaborations within the Korean business community and explore potential global partnerships.
Known for integrating all forms of non-face-to-face authentication, useB. provides comprehensive identity verification solutions, including OCR verification for ID cards, business registration cards, passports, and foreigner registration cards, positioning itself as a key player in the industry.
useB. stands at the forefront of RegTech, offering AI-based One-Stop authentication services. Kim Sung-Su, the CEO of useB., expressed the company's ambition, stating, " useB. is poised to leave a lasting impact on the global market."
The convention aligned with useB.'s vision of becoming a globally recognized RegTech company, providing an ideal platform to connect with a wider audience, share technological advancements, and strengthen partnerships for sustained global growth.
Participating in the convention, useB. aimed at conducting market research for U.S. market entry, identifying strategic business partners for effective distribution of its innovative solutions. With a focus on the banking sector, high-security facilities, technology companies, and research institutes, useB. envisions gradual business expansion, offering tailored authentication services and solutions.
Leveraging its profound expertise in authentication and security, useB. takes a proactive role in managing all security equipment, allowing clients to concentrate on their core business activities. useB. eagerly anticipates contact with U.S. business partners to enhance its global footprint.
In an interview, CEO Martin Kim delineated useB.'s comprehensive approach to market expansion and business strategy. Setting itself apart through the provision of all-encompassing AI-based One-Stop authentication services, useB. ensures a seamless and secure authentication process, solidifying its position as a key industry player.
As the curtains closed on the World Korean Business Convention, useB.'s journey in the global RegTech landscape began to unfold. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, security, and strategic partnerships, useB. is poised to shape the future of non-face-to-face identity verification. The convention served as a pivotal chapter, solidifying useB.'s position as a key industry player and paving the way for sustained success in the dynamic world of regulatory technology.
As the curtains closed on the World Korean Business Convention, useB.'s journey in the global RegTech landscape began to unfold. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, security, and strategic partnerships, useB. is poised to shape the future of non-face-to-face identity verification. The convention served as a pivotal chapter, solidifying useB.'s position as a key industry player and paving the way for sustained success in the dynamic world of regulatory technology.
The company's vision of leaving a lasting impact on the global market is not merely an aspiration but a commitment backed by groundbreaking solutions and a forward-thinking approach, marking the beginning of a new era for useB. in the global business arena.
For further information, visit https://global-regtech.imweb.me
About useB. Technology:
useB. Technology is a Regulatory Technology (RegTech) company specializing in AI-based one-stop authentication services. With a focus on pioneering technology, the company offers a suite of solutions, including OCR verification for ID cards, business registration cards, passports, and foreigner registration cards. useB serves over 100 customers globally, providing Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions with a key emphasis on eKYC and AML compliance.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
