Jetpac expands eSIM services globally, offers international travelers best roaming rates & connectivity in 50 countries
Circles, a global technology company, announced the rapid expansion of its Jetpac travel eSIM services to travelers globally.
As a digital travel product, Jetpac enables us to quickly bring to market new innovative product features and services, depending on the travelers’ evolving needs.”SINGAPORE, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -Jetpac's eSIM is now available to travelers worldwide, with its hyper-convenient eSIM, zero-hassle instant global coverage, bill shock-free travel, free airport lounge access, and more.
— Pearlyn Yeo, Head of Marketing for New Business Build
-Telco-agnostic, travelers can purchase a Jetpac plan on top of their existing mobile plans.
-With >50% of its monthly sales from repeat customers, Jetpac is known for its high customer retention rate due to the hyper-convenient and reliable services it delivers
Through a single eSIM activation, travelers gain access to reliable data connectivity in more than 50 countries at affordable rates, lounge access for flight delays, and one-stop digital services such as emergency hotlines and more.
A recent study showed that nearly 60% of travelers overspend on roaming charges during travel, proving the high dependency on connectivity by travelers. On a mission to provide travelers with digital convenience right at their fingertips, more cost savings (up to 50% cheaper than your traditional international roaming), and flexibility to choose a plan based on the traveler’s needs, Jetpac is redefining the travel tech industry.
“Digitalisation continues to transform the travel industry and we see travelers becoming more sophisticated in the way they travel, spend, and communicate, " says Aditya Goyal, Head of New Business Build at Circles. “Jetpac alleviates some of those travel pains by offering hassle-free and affordable services that go beyond traditional data roaming. Through rigorous product and innovation testing, we are excited to expand and offer our services to travelers worldwide.”
Jetpac's journey to global expansion follows after its launch success in Singapore in 2022. With >50% of its monthly sales from repeat customers, Jetpac’s high customer retention rate is a reflection of the customers’ satisfaction with its services. This has garnered Jetpac its recent accolades, winning the title of ‘Best Global Roaming Services’ in the Tripzilla Excellence Awards 2023 and the ‘Best Travel Product’ by the Asian Telecom Awards 2023.
Head of Marketing for New Business Build, Pearlyn Yeo says “As travel becomes more accessible to all, we see an uplift in the number of travelers from the younger age groups who are the digitally savvy consumers. Understanding that being digitally connected is a big part of their travel experience, we need to transform the way data roaming plans work to help elevate that.” She continues, “As a digital travel product, Jetpac enables us to quickly bring to market new innovative product features and services, depending on the travelers’ evolving needs. Through key partnerships, we look forward to bringing more digital services that go beyond simple roaming plans, to our customers. After all, who doesn’t love a hassle-free travel experience?”
Jetpac's value proposition stands on the following pillars:
Hyper-convenience: No More SIM Switching Hassles
Jetpac introduces a world where travelers can say goodbye to switching physical SIM cards. The innovation offers a frictionless experience, allowing users to connect seamlessly in 50 countries with a single eSIM, providing global coverage.
Zero Hassles Approach: One App, Seamless Travel Experience
When arriving in a foreign country, Jetpac offers instant access to the local network without any worries. With Jetpac, users can purchase travel data packs that suit their needs and manage all services in one user-friendly app.
Data Freedom: Roam Like A Boss
Jetpac provides customers with the freedom to roam without constraints. The high-value data packs cater to their travel desires, regardless of their telecom provider. Customers can choose packages that offer data at affordable prices and activate them only when needed.
Trust & Reliability: Goodbye, Bill Shocks
With Jetpac, customers can trust that they won't face any billing surprises while roaming. Jetpac guarantees no bill shocks, ensuring customers know exactly what they're paying for. At Jetpac, high customer satisfaction is at the forefront, making top-tier customer service a priority for its users.
More Than Just a Travel eSIM - A Travel Convenience Lifestyle
Jetpac goes beyond being a mere travel eSIM. In addition to seamless connectivity, it offers complimentary access to airport lounges worldwide when flights are delayed by more than one hour. Up to six co-travelers can join in the luxury. What’s more? You get one-click access to emergency hotlines for most countries.
