Rêvelation Lab Grown Diamonds™ Celebrates 200 US Independent Fine Jewelry Retailer, Unveils New Brand Website

NEW YORK,, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rêvelation Lab Grown Diamonds™, a leading innovator at the forefront of the lab grown diamond industry, is proud to announce its milestone goal of building a network of 200 independent fine jewelers in just its first year of operation. To commemorate this milestone, Rêvelation is unveiling its new brand website, designed to enhance the brand experience for consumers and its jewelers alike.

Rêvelation Lab Grown Diamonds has experienced unprecedented growth and success since its inception, driven by its unwavering commitment to ethical practices and sustainability in production of exquisite lab grown diamonds and fine jewelry. Rêvelation Lab Grown Diamonds are not only independently certified for their strict gemological properties but are fully compliant with a deep range of best-in-class global sustainability, social responsibility, and ethics standards.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the significant milestone of partnering with 200 of the most prestigious independent jewelers within just one year," said Lauren Calmas, President at Rêvelation Lab Grown Diamonds. "This achievement highlights the trust and confidence that both consumers and jewelers have placed in our brand, its authenticity, not to mention our stunning jewelry collection. Our new brand website is a testament to our commitment to elevating the lab grown diamond, providing consumers with an exceptional brand experience, and further strengthening our partnerships with leading independent jewelers."

The newly launched brand website, www.revelationdiamonds.com , serves as an intuitive interface that seamlessly integrates the brand's extensive collection of lab-grown diamond jewelry, including engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, pendants, and more. The website also provides a platform for visitors to engage with a Rêvelation partner jeweler in their area, facilitating a more personalized and professional shopping experience.

Consumers can also explore Rêvelation’s commitment to rigorous independent diamond certification and sustainability standards ensuring that the brand’s lab grown diamonds and jewelry excel as much in earth stewardship as in brilliance. This reveals that the Rêvelation lab grown diamonds - grown in its parent company H.K. Designs’ laboratories - and fine jewelry are not only beautiful, but also stand for environmental responsibility, climate neutrality, and sustainable production.

Rêvelation lab grown diamonds have been awarded the coveted SCS-007 Official “A” Rating Certification by SCS Global Services, having established the most stringent benchmarks for sustainable accountability, transparency, and provenance assurance for the diamond industry.

The brand’s jewelry crafting centers are audited and monitored under the stringent guidelines of the Responsible Jewellery Council. The RJC Code of Practices (COP) is the foundation of the council’s work, governing human rights, social responsibility, environmental impact, product disclosure, and other topics in the jewelry supply chain.

Ms. Calmas added, “A Rêvelation lab grown diamond is a choice for the earth and a choice for the future. We invite jewelry enthusiasts, diamond connoisseurs, and consumers who prioritize sustainability to visit our new consumer website. With our exceptional collection of lab grown diamond jewelry and the support of our esteemed network of independent jewelers, Revelation Lab Grown Diamonds is at the forefront of redefining the diamond buying experience.”

For media inquiries, please contact:

Melissa Yacoby, Marketing Manager

Melissa@RevelationDiamonds.com

+1-503-810-0294

About Rêvelation Lab Grown Diamonds™

Rêvelation Lab Grown Diamonds is a distinguished leader and innovator in the lab-grown diamond industry, renowned for its commitment to ethical practices, sustainability, and the production of exquisite lab-grown diamonds and fine jewelry.

With an impressive network of 200 independent jewelers, the brand offers an extensive collection of lab-grown diamond jewelry, including engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, pendants, and more.

As a subsidiary brand of HK Designs Inc.®, a global leader in sustainable gemstones, Rêvelation is committed to making a real-world impact. HK’s initiatives focus on women’s empowerment, healthcare, and environmental conservation. The company was recognized by the United Nations in 2023 for its achievements in water conservation having created 111 lakes in drought-stricken areas of India.

Choosing Rêvelation, consumers and partner retailers not just making a personal statement. They are actively contributing to a more equitable world supporting our collective mission to uplift vulnerable communities and protect the earth.

For more information, please visit www.revelationdiamonds.com . For information on becoming a Rêvelation independent retail partner, contact Lauren Calmas, President at Rêvelation, Lauren@RevelationDiamonds.com