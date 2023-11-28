Harvard Accelerator Winner Zette Debuts at the Startup World Cup
We’re thrilled to be representing the Harvard entrepreneurship community on a global stage”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media tech startup Zette has advanced to the semi-finals of the globally renowned Startup World Cup to compete with 50 regional champions around the world for a $1 million investment prize.
— Yehong Zhu
This achievement follows Zette's victory at the 2023 Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Accelerator Demo Day, where Zette secured the top prize. Zette’s product democratizes access to news by offering readers pay-per-article access to paywalled publications, all while ensuring fair revenue sharing with newsrooms.
“We’re thrilled to be representing the Harvard entrepreneurship community on a global stage,” said Zette Founder and CEO Yehong Zhu. “This is more than a milestone for our company—it’s a validation of our mission to revolutionize access to quality journalism in America and around the world.”
About Zette:
Zette (http://zette.com) is a venture-backed media startup that gives readers pay-per-article access to paywalled publications, all while sharing revenue with newsrooms. Download Zette to open, read and share quality journalism behind paywalls.
Learn more at www.zette.com.
About the Startup World Cup:
The Startup World Cup (https://www.startupworldcup.io/), sponsored by Pegasus Tech Ventures, is a global pitch competition hosting 50+ regional events across continents including North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Regional winners will compete in the final showdown at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco on December 1, 2023.
Learn more at https://www.startupworldcup.io
Benjamin Ian Chen
Zette
email us here