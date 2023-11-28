Koloni Announces Investment of Bike Share Program in the Chicago Metropolitan Area
Koloni, a leader in bike-sharing solutions, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its bike-share program in the Chicago metropolitan area.
We believe that sustainable transportation should be accessible to everyone, not just those in urban centers. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to that belief.”MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koloni, a leader in bike-sharing solutions, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its bike-share program in the Chicago metropolitan area. This ambitious initiative underlines Koloni's commitment to sustainable urban mobility and expands its partnership with communities in Cook, Kane, and Lake Counties and with various property management companies across the region.
— Brian Dewey
Koloni, Inc. is based in Des Plaines, Illinois, and has served communities in the area since 2019. This announcement comes with additional resources and investment by Koloni in its home region by providing discounted products and services. While also marketing the larger service region to increase ridership and promote local tourism.
Expanding Sustainable Mobility in Suburban Chicago
Recognizing the unique transportation needs of suburban residents, Koloni is dedicated to extending its eco-friendly, convenient, and affordable bike-sharing services beyond city centers. This expansion aims to enhance mobility options for thousands of suburbanites, promoting a healthier lifestyle and reducing the carbon footprint associated with urban transport.
Key Highlights of the Expansion:
- Increased Availability: A significant increase in the number of bikes available, ensuring more residents have access to this sustainable mode of transport.
- Technological Enhancements: Integration of the latest technology for an improved user experience, including a seamless mobile app for easy access and navigation.
- Community-Centric Approach: Working closely with local governments and communities to identify strategic locations for bike stations, prioritizing accessibility and convenience.
- Sustainable Collaboration: Continued partnerships with Kane County, Lake County, and property management companies to ensure the program's integration into the existing transportation infrastructure.
- Discounts for municipalities and businesses in the region.
A Vision for a Greener Tomorrow
"Koloni's expansion in the Chicago suburbs is not just about increasing our footprint; it's about making a tangible impact on the community and the environment," said Brian Dewey, Co-founder & CEO. "We believe that sustainable transportation should be accessible to everyone, not just those in urban centers. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to that belief."
Koloni has also announced a Chicagoland Mobility and Logistics Forum on February 22, 2024. Follow for more information at kolonifleets.io or email Matt Gniecki at matt@koloni.me
About Koloni
Founded in 2016, Koloni has been at the forefront of revolutionizing bike-sharing services. With a mission to make sustainable transportation accessible and affordable, Koloni has rapidly expanded its services across various cities, providing a reliable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional urban transport.
Matt Gniecki
Koloni, Inc.
matt@koloni.me
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn