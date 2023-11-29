Symbee Business Intelligence: BI Insights for Amazon Connect
Symbee, a leading provider of Amazon Connect Contact Center Solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Symbee Business Intelligence (BI)ORLANDO, FLOIRDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symbee, a leading provider of Amazon Connect Contact Center Solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Symbee Business Intelligence (BI). This innovative BI solution that is specifically designed for Amazon QuickSight and offers advanced Analytics, Insights and Business Intelligence capabilities for Amazon Connect as well as other AWS Customer Engagement Services.
Symbee Business Intelligence (BI) is a game-changing solution for businesses looking to enhance their customer engagement strategies with Amazon Connect and AWS Engagement Services. With its advanced Realtime/Historical analytics and insights capabilities, Symbee BI provides businesses with valuable data and insights to improve their customer interactions and drive better business outcomes. This solution is specifically designed for Amazon QuickSight, making it easy for businesses to integrate and utilize within their existing Amazon Connect Contact Center.
One of the key highlights of Symbee BI is its support for a wide range of AWS Services and Solutions that surround Amazon Connect deployments. This includes ALL Amazon Connect Contact Data (including Contact Attributes), Amazon Connect Contact Lens, CHIME SDK, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Lex, Amazon SES, Amazon Pinpoint Amazon and many more. With Symbee BI, businesses can easily integrate, unify, and analyze all their Contact data from these AWS Services into unifed datassets.
Symbee BI’s comprehensive suite of features, including real-time dashboards, Historical dashboards, Customizable Reports, and predictive analytics. These features allow businesses to gain a deeper understanding of their customer interaction data and identify key KPI metrics for improvement.
Symbee BI solves the age-old problem of Historical Data Migration/ETL that exists today with all the diverse data sets around Amazon Connect and AWS Engagement Services. The customer now has complete access to all historical data within the Contact Center datasets. Symbee BI provides a Serverless Migration tool built 100% on AWS Serverless Services that is deployed with the initial deployment and then removed once the migration is complete. This optimizes the ongoing cost of the solution by removing unused AWS Services.
"We are thrilled to launch Symbee Business Intelligence, a solution that will revolutionize the way businesses utilize data to improve their customer engagement strategies," said Jerry Perkins, CEO of Symbee. "With Symbee BI, businesses can gain valuable insights and make informed decisions to drive better business outcomes. We are excited to offer this innovative solution to our clients and help them take their customer engagement to the next level."
Symbee BI is now Generally Available(GA) for businesses looking to enhance their Amazon Connect deployments and other AWS Customer Engagement Services. To learn more about Symbee BI and its features, visit the Symbee AWS Marketplace, Symbee website www.symbee.co or contact their team for a demo/information at sales@symbee.co. With Symbee BI, businesses can unlock the full potential of their customer engagement strategies and drive success.
