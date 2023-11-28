Investors who lost more than $250,000 with Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with December 8th Deadline in Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on December 08, 2023 in the lawsuit filed against Kenvue Inc. for certain investors in NYSE: KVUE shares.

Investors, who purchased shares in excess of $250,000 of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE), have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 13, 2023. Those NYSE: KVUE investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On October 09, 2023, an investor in NYSE: KVUE shares filed a lawsuit against Kenvue Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the Company's May 2023 initial public offering contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Kenvue faces potential headwinds as a result of confirmed concerns about the efficacy of phenylephrine, which it knew or should have known, that Kenvue did not discuss risks relating to the efficacy of phenylephrine (or "PE") in its IPO, the utility of which had been questioned since at least 2007, that while the Company disclosed risks relating to litigation, it did not disclose specific risk relating to potential litigation arising from adverse findings on the efficacy of phenylephrine, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.



Those who purchased Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

