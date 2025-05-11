The World Without Buttons: Enrique Abeyta Says Musk’s Dojo Marks the First Step Toward a Fully Autonomous Interface-Free Future

BALTIMORE, May 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The touchscreen replaced the keyboard. Voice commands replaced buttons. Now, Elon Musk is preparing to eliminate the interface altogether — and according to veteran analyst Enrique Abeyta, it all starts with a machine called Dojo .

“You won’t need a dashboard. You won’t need a driver. You won’t even need to tell the system what to do,” Abeyta says. “Dojo already knows.”

What Happens When You Remove the Human?

Tesla’s latest AI system — powered by the Dojo supercomputer — is trained to make critical, real-time decisions by analyzing the world on its own. No pre-written instructions. No human input.

The system is fed by 160 billion frames of video per day, collected by Tesla’s global fleet. It doesn’t just process the data — it learns from it.

“With the latest software… Elon Musk’s AI can already drive a car without any help from humans,” Abeyta explains.

The Countdown to June 1

That learning becomes real on June 1st, when Musk is expected to debut Tesla’s most ambitious platform yet: the Robotaxi.

A vehicle with no steering wheel, no pedals, no mirrors. Just vision, AI, and movement.

“It’s the most extreme test of trust between human and machine we’ve ever seen,” Abeyta says.

Born From Constraint, Built for Control

The project wasn’t born out of vision — it was born out of constraint.

When Nvidia couldn’t supply enough chips to support Tesla’s computer needs, Musk responded the only way he knew how: he built his own.

“I think this requires that we put a lot more effort on Dojo… I see a path to being competitive with Nvidia,” Musk said.

That chip is now reportedly six times more powerful than Nvidia’s most popular model — purpose-built for visual, real-time AI training.

The Foundation for Everything After

While the Dojo system is being rolled out through Tesla, Abeyta believes the same platform could power nearly every vision-based system in the world.

From drones to robots, from smart grids to real-time surveillance systems — Dojo could become the universal layer between cameras and cognition.

Morgan Stanley analysts agree:

“Dojo applications longer-term can extend beyond the auto industry. It can lay the foundation for vision-based AI models.”

And the U.S. government is already leaning in.

“President Trump just signed an executive order called ‘Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation,’ ” Abeyta notes.

“He wants to accelerate the development of AI because he understands it’s a matter of national security.”

The key AI partner working with Musk on Dojo’s architecture is already “expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration.”

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former hedge fund manager and Wall Street strategist with over 25 years of experience identifying tectonic shifts in technology and systems design. Having managed nearly $4 billion in institutional capital, Abeyta now leads Breaking Profits, a research platform focused on machine autonomy, interface collapse, and the rise of real-time AI operating systems.

