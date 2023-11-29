K-TECH Brand HANDUK R-FECO Continues to Excel in the Global Heat Treatment Furnace Market

HWASEONG-S, GYEONGGI-DO,, KOREA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HANDUK R-FECO, a leading South Korean manufacturer of industrial furnaces, is once again making its mark on the global stage. Following its successful participation in Asia's largest tube industry exhibition, 'TUBE CHINA' in June and 'KOREA METAL WEEK 2023' at KINTEX, South Korea in October, HANDUK R-FECO is set to participate in the 'MTM Metal World Expo' from November 29th to December 1st at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

The MTM Metal World Expo is a prestigious event where companies specializing in casting, die casting, forging, heat treatment, and industrial furnaces come together to establish supply channels, share resources, and exchange technology. With over 700 companies and more than 25,000 professionals and visitors expected, the expo is also concurrently hosting the 19th Shanghai International Casting Expo and the 19th Shanghai International Heat Treatment and Industrial Boiler Exhibition, promising significant industrial synergy.

HANDUK R-FECO, with over 30 years of history, is a recognized brand in South Korea, known for its dynamic marketing and expansion into the Asian, Middle Eastern, and European markets. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and constructing advanced energy-saving industrial heat treatment furnaces and waste heat recovery systems. It has gained recognition for its technical expertise through numerous supplies to domestic and international steel pipe companies and automotive parts manufacturers. In response to global environmental regulations, HANDUK R-FECO has proactively applied LOW NOx combustion systems and selectively implemented SCR systems. Its key products, including bright heat treatment furnaces for high-carbon precision steel pipes and brazing bright heat treatment furnaces for brake high-pressure steel pipes, are exported to China, Southeast Asia, India, Iran, and more.

HANDUK R-FECO has insisted on using purely domestic technology since its inception, accumulating over 30 years of technical expertise and experience with more than 300 installations. The company holds 13 patents for specialized heat treatment furnace manufacturing, recognized for its commitment to quality-first technology research, productivity improvement, and cost reduction. It is emerging as a dark horse in the global heat treatment furnace market.

With continuous participation in various global exhibitions and the establishment of online marketing and communication channels with global buyers, HANDUK R-FECO is rapidly upgrading its systems. The integration of online and offline channels has enhanced accessibility for users and buyers, leading to a significant increase in inquiries and consultations from world-renowned buyers. This makes 2023 a pivotal year for HANDUK R-FECO, with great anticipation for its dazzling performance in 2024.

HANDUK R-FECO's ongoing challenge and growth in the global market symbolize its technical prowess and innovation in the field of heat treatment furnaces, drawing significant attention to its future endeavors.

For more information, kindly visit their website: http://www.rfeco.com/en/home/