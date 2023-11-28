GoodBuy Gear Partners with Seel to Offer Returns, Enhancing Buyer and Seller Experience
By integrating Seel's Return Assurance, GoodBuy Gear finds a win-win for their shoppers and sellers, allowing returns without extra costs or headaches.
Seel's return assurance now makes it possible to provide our customers the ability to return their products for any reason, giving them extra peace of mind when purchasing used baby gear with us.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodBuy Gear, the leading marketplace for reselling baby and kid gear, and Seel, the leaders in Post-purchase guarantees, are excited to announce their new partnership. This partnership will enable GoodBuy Gear customers to purchase a return option from Seel during checkout.
— Amanda Brown, GoodBuy Gear’s Chief of Staff.
"Due to GoodBuy Gear's secondhand marketplace and business model, we weren't previously able to offer a typical return policy. Seel's return assurance now makes it possible to provide our customers the ability to return their products for any reason, giving them extra peace of mind when purchasing used baby gear with us," said Amanda Brown, GoodBuy Gear’s Chief of Staff.
By including the return option, GoodBuy Gear has found a unique win-win for both their shoppers and sellers. Customers can shop risk free, knowing that they can return their items for any reason, and sellers don’t incur any additional costs or logistical headaches. Because Seel handles all returns and covers all of the refunds, sellers don’t have to change their process or worry about returns at all.
This partnership marks a pivotal moment for GoodBuy Gear, presenting immediate growth opportunities in the sustainable resale market. The company’s innovative approach, now bolstered by Seel’s return assurance, sets a new standard in online secondhand shopping.
Seel is equally enthusiastic about supporting GoodBuy Gear’s progress, eager to contribute to a more sustainable and customer-friendly shopping experience. Together, GoodBuy Gear and Seel are redefining the landscape of online resale, making it safer, more sustainable, and more convenient than ever before.
About GoodBuy Gear
Founded in 2016, GoodBuy Gear has quickly risen to prominence by offering over 42,000 quality baby and kid products among 1,200 top brands. To date, the company has sold over 270,000 secondhand items and has helped more than 12,000 families resell their used items, keeping them out of landfills and in circulation. With a recent infusion of $14 million in funding, GoodBuy Gear is poised to further scale its impactful operations.
This partnership with Seel aligns seamlessly with GoodBuy Gear’s mission of sustainability and convenience, emphasizing its commitment to making the resale of baby and kid gear as easy and environmentally responsible as possible.
About Seel
Seel is a pioneer in the e-commerce industry, offering Post-Purchase guarantees that streamline the return process without adding friction to the marketplace or sellers. With a Zero-Waste pledge, Seel commits to reselling all items returned through their partner platforms, Seel counts Sezzle, Poizon, and Goodwill amongst their partners.
The partnership with GoodBuy Gear represents a significant step for Seel, furthering its mission to simplify and secure the online shopping experience, particularly in the secondhand market.
