Mel Go Hard Makes History as First Woman to Win Producer of the Year at New England Music Awards

Mel Go Hard Logo (blk)

First Woman to Win Producer of the Year

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking achievement, Mel Go Hard, the prolific Boston-based producer known for her dynamic sound and creative vision, has clinched the prestigious title of "Producer of the Year" at the New England Music Awards. Not only does this mark Mel's triumph in a historically male-dominated category, but she also stands tall as the first African-American woman to receive this honor since the awards' inception in 2012.

Mel Go Hard, underlining her commitment to breaking barriers, had set her sights on becoming the first female producer from Boston to claim the New England Music Award, and she's now one step closer to realizing that dream. Nominated in two categories— "Producer of The Year" and "Hip-Hop Act of The Year"—Mel continues to blaze trails in the industry. he nominations and the wins so far are extra special because as Mel said, “I didn’t come from a musical family. I was teaching myself, literally learning on my own. Music is instrumental in growth and it can bring people together and help them heal.”

Mel's recent single, "Waterfall," featuring Amandi, Dutch Rebelle, and Exit Fame, has been making waves, adding to her already impressive portfolio. Following the success of her debut LP, "After the Storm," which garnered critical acclaim earlier this year, Mel Go Hard's unique collaborative approach has set her apart in the music scene. Then in September Mel released a spoken word project with PHIFTH MANIA, called “Early Bird”- he is a poet and a rapper. “This was the first spoken word project I had ever worked on. I’m used to doing R&B … it forced me to go out of my comfort zone and use different instrumentals to tell a story. I could see myself being a duo with for a long time to come.”

With the New England Music Award, Producer of the Year” on the shelf, Mel Go Hard is not slowing down. With a packed schedule until 2024, Mel is in high demand, and her meteoric rise shows no signs of abating. The next milestones on her agenda include securing a Boston Music Award, BET Music Award, and joining the Recording Academy in 2024. To stay updated on Mel Go Hard's musical journey and participate in conversations about her career and the music industry, tune in to new episodes dropping every Friday.

Mel Go Hard is not just making history; as a woman and an African American woman but a musical force to be reckoned with.