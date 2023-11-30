James Masterbuilt Homes Announces Joint Venture/Merger with Frigitek Services

UNIONTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Masterbuilt Homes (JMBH), a leading Net Zero Energy (NZE) Software company. has entered into a transformative joint venture/merger agreement with Refrigeration Technology innovator Frigitek Services (FS). The strategic partnership aims to revolutionize the energy and refrigeration sectors by combining cutting edge technology and sustainable software.

Under the terms of the agreement

1. Funding and Energy Efficiency Technology:

JMBH will provide substantial funding to FS for the development and implementation of its advanced refrigeration technology, including innovations pertaining to Energy Efficiency as a Service (EEaaS).



2. Acquisition Agreement:

JMBH has committed to acquiring FS as a part of its planned Initial Public Offering (IPO) scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. This acquisition will further strengthen JMBH's position in the market and broaden its capabilities in delivering innovative, NZE and energy saving solutions.

3. Strategic Vision:

This collaboration represents a strategic alignment of JMBH's NZE software expertise and FS's cutting-edge refrigeration technology. The combined capabilities will drive sustainability and energy efficiency across the construction and refrigeration industries.

Christopher Beimel, President of JMBH, expressed enthusiasm for the joint venture, stating, "This partnership signifies a pivotal moment for both companies. By merging our expertise and technologies, we will set new industry standards in sustainability. Together we will shape the future of energy efficiency as a service".

About James Masterbuilt Homes (JMBH):

James Masterbuilt Homes is a pioneering Net Zero Energy Software company dedicated to introducing Smart NZE control systems and energy data processing in both the commercial and residential construction industries. JMBH, making Smart NZE a standard across the country.

About Frigitek Services (FS):

Frigitek Services, the leader in Refrigeration Optimization Technology, specializing in cutting-edge solutions that enhances energy efficiency and sustainability, which reduces refrigeration costs 25 to 40% with a focus on Energy Efficiency as a Service. FS has transformed the refrigeration industry with its innovation and offers their products exclusively to customers on its EEaaS platform.

For Media inquiries please contact:

cbeimel@Jamesmasterbuilthomes.com