Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,931 in the last 365 days.

Web3 & AI Platform AGII To Leverage Grok AI model through XAI API Early Access

AGII - the future of AI

AGII's Precision Upgrade: Unveiling Enhanced Web3 AI Efficiency with Grok xAI API Integration

In line with our dedication to innovation, AGII is integrating the Grok xAI API to enhance the capabilities of our AI generators in the Web3 landscape.”
— J. King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs
NEW YORK, NY, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGII, a Web3-focused AI platform, announces the strategic integration of the Grok xAI API to bolster its AI capabilities. This marks a pivotal moment for AGII as it enhances its capabilities by leveraging this advanced API for artificial intelligence.

The Grok xAI API integration positions AGII at the forefront of Web3 AI technology, allowing users access to state-of-the-art AI models. AGII's AI generators, covering text, image, code, chatbot, speech-to-text, and VoiceOver functionalities, now offer an upgraded suite of tools with the Grok xAI API.

The Grok xAI API integration empowers AGII to seamlessly incorporate advanced AI models, ensuring users benefit from the latest advancements. AGII remains committed to driving AI evolution within the Web3 space through practical and impactful enhancements.

About AGII
AGII is a Web3-focused AI platform leveraging the Grok xAI API to provide practical AI solutions covering text, image, code, chatbot, speech-to-text, and VoiceOver capabilities.

About KaJ Labs
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization dedicated to advancing AI and blockchain technology globally. Committed to fostering innovation, KaJ Labs actively supports projects that push technological boundaries. Through collaborative research and development, KaJ Labs contributes to the evolution of cutting-edge technologies.

Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Web3 & AI Platform AGII To Leverage Grok AI model through XAI API Early Access

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more