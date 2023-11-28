Web3 & AI Platform AGII To Leverage Grok AI model through XAI API Early Access
AGII's Precision Upgrade: Unveiling Enhanced Web3 AI Efficiency with Grok xAI API Integration
In line with our dedication to innovation, AGII is integrating the Grok xAI API to enhance the capabilities of our AI generators in the Web3 landscape.”NEW YORK, NY, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGII, a Web3-focused AI platform, announces the strategic integration of the Grok xAI API to bolster its AI capabilities. This marks a pivotal moment for AGII as it enhances its capabilities by leveraging this advanced API for artificial intelligence.
— J. King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs
The Grok xAI API integration positions AGII at the forefront of Web3 AI technology, allowing users access to state-of-the-art AI models. AGII's AI generators, covering text, image, code, chatbot, speech-to-text, and VoiceOver functionalities, now offer an upgraded suite of tools with the Grok xAI API.
The Grok xAI API integration empowers AGII to seamlessly incorporate advanced AI models, ensuring users benefit from the latest advancements. AGII remains committed to driving AI evolution within the Web3 space through practical and impactful enhancements.
About AGII
AGII is a Web3-focused AI platform leveraging the Grok xAI API to provide practical AI solutions covering text, image, code, chatbot, speech-to-text, and VoiceOver capabilities.
About KaJ Labs
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization dedicated to advancing AI and blockchain technology globally. Committed to fostering innovation, KaJ Labs actively supports projects that push technological boundaries. Through collaborative research and development, KaJ Labs contributes to the evolution of cutting-edge technologies.
