Thrive, a Game-Changing Bio-Based Interior Paint, Launched by Limewash Paint Producer

A new generation of interior paints plays it's part to improve air quality and boasts impressive sustainability features.

KANSAS CITY, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- James Alexander Specialty Paints is thrilled to announce the launch of Thrive, a groundbreaking collection of interior paints with a binder made from plant-based materials in lieu of the petrochemical base commonly found in waterborne paints. Available nationwide exclusively at thrivepaint.com, Thrive offers consumers and professionals an eco-friendly alternative to traditional paints, directly aligning with the growing demand for sustainable home improvement products.

The Thrive Collection 1 features six beautifully curated colors: Pampas Grass, Snowdrop, Lamb's Ear, Eucalyptus Bark, Flax, and Black Chanterelle. Each color is inspired by nature, reflecting the brand's commitment to environmental responsibility and aesthetic appeal.

“Thrive Paint boasts an array of benefits that are truly exciting for indoor air quality and takes a meaningful leap forward in sustainable paint technology” says co-founder Joshua Dunn

Thrive stands out in the market with its commitment to ingredient transparency, zero VOC formula, lower odor painting experience, biodegradability, and cruelty-free credentials. It’s hypoallergenic, free from preservatives, and boasts a washable matte finish that offers high coverage. “The paint is easy to apply, with a drip and splatter resistant formula. This is a paint for both the homeowner and the professional” claims Dunn.

In addition to these remarkable qualities, Thrive is manufactured using renewable energy and shipped to the customer carbon-neutral, further enhancing its green credentials.

In line with the brand's design-focus, James Alexander Specialty Paints plans to release mini collections of colors regularly, expanding their curated selection of design and eco-friendly paints.



About James Alexander Specialty Paints

James Alexander Specialty Paints is a pioneer in the paint industry, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. With a mission to provide better paints that are beautiful, functional, and a joy to use, the company continually pushes the boundaries of what's possible in paint technology.



Website: www.thrivepaint.com

