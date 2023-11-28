Sensobright named Tactile Sensing Company of the Year 2023, acknowledging the company's outstanding contributions to the field of tactile sensing.

Being recognized as the Tactile Sensing Company of the Year reaffirms Sensobright’s commitment to providing the best tactile sensing solutions to our customers worldwide.” — Jim Vogt

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sensobright, a leading innovator in tactile sensing technology, announced Tuesday it had been recognized as the Tactile Sensing Company of the Year 2023 by Acquisition International, a global media and technology magazine. This coveted accolade was awarded in recognition of Sensobright's relentless commitment to pioneering tactile sensing solutions that are transforming industries across the globe.

The Tactile Sensing Company of the Year award acknowledges Sensobright's outstanding contributions to the field of tactile sensing. Able to collect multidimensional touch data across all major human sensory inputs including force, pressure, shear, shape, temperature, and even pain, Sensobright’s flagship tactile sensors are the first and only tactile sensors to achieve sensitivity and resolution eclipsing human touch sensing abilities.

The company's revolutionary tactile sensing technology has found applications in various industries, with applications in aviation, automotive, robotics, healthcare & MedTech, as well as consumer electronics & home automation.

Jim Vogt, CEO at Sensobright, expressed his pride and gratitude upon receiving this esteemed award, saying, “Our mission has always been to push the boundaries of tactile sensing technology and to break the last barrier of human sensory superiority over technology by developing touch sensing technologies for robots, vehicles, aircraft, medical devices, machines, and other devices that surpass human sensitivity and resolution. Being recognized as the Tactile Sensing Company of the Year reaffirms Sensobright’s commitment to providing the best tactile sensing solutions to our customers worldwide.”

The extensive set of features and functionalities offered by the company’s tactile sensors played a crucial role in Sensobright securing the award. The sensors are bendable and flexible and immune to liquids and magnetic interference allowing for reliable use under extreme conditions. They are also extraordinarily sensitive and can detect forces smaller than 0.001 N (0.1 grams) providing for an impressive array of capabilities that can lead to improved robotic manipulation and gripping, and multidimensional data gathering that can power AI.

Sensobright’s Founder & CTO, Prof. Dr. Utku Buyuksahin, further emphasized the importance of tactile sensing in today's tech-driven world, stating, "In a world where touch is absolutely vital, Sensobright is proud to be at the forefront of tactile sensing innovation. Our technology has the potential to transform industries and improve the quality of life for people everywhere."

In addition to sensing touch via physical contact, Sensobright’s tactile sensors can also sense via proximity without physical contact opening up a wide range of safety and surrounding sensing applications for industrial robots and COBOTS. Sensobright's leading products, including its tactile fingertip sensors, smart surface tech, COBOT safety sensing solutions and laparoscopic surgery system, have set new industry standards and continue to inspire innovation across various sectors.

This recognition as the Tactile Sensing Company of the Year 2023 by Acquisition International solidifies Sensobright's position as a leader in the tactile sensing industry. The company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of its technology and looks forward to introducing even more groundbreaking solutions in the future.

About Sensobright:

Sensobright is a tactile sensing technology company holding over 145 international patents including the first and only tactile sensing technology and products with greater sensing resolution than human touch. The company was founded by Prof. Dr. Utku Buyuksahin in 2018 with Headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Sensobright’s game changing technology addresses vast and large market segments including Aviation, Automotive, Robotics, Healthcare/MedTech, and Consumer Electronics/Home Automation.