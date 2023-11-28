Announcing Beta Testing for Groundbreaking Web Design Service Tailored for Salons and Spas by AGA Business Solutions
Empowering Beauty Pros: A Game-Changing Website Builder, Exclusively for Salons and SpasLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGA Business Solutions, a leader in innovative web design, is excited to announce the beta testing phase of its new custom website builder for salons and spas. This initiative marks a significant step in providing tailored digital solutions for the beauty and wellness industry.
AGA is offering an exclusive opportunity for salon and spa owners to participate in this beta testing phase. Beta testers will receive a professionally crafted 8-page custom website at a special price of $500, a substantial discount from the regular $1200 fee. This offer not only allows businesses to revamp their online presence but also plays a crucial role in refining the service through real-world feedback.
Participants in the beta test will have the unique advantage of influencing the final product. After the completion of their website, they will be asked to complete a brief questionnaire, providing valuable insights to AGA Business Solutions. This collaborative approach ensures that the final service will be optimally aligned with the specific needs of the salon and spa industry.
The service boasts a range of features, including a collaborative design process that gives salon and spa owners control over their website’s aesthetics while being supported by AGA's expert design team. The service offers a wide selection of color themes, fonts, and design elements, each crafted to showcase the unique offerings of each business. Additional features such as online booking, e-commerce integration, a blogging platform, and a chat function are all included, catering to the dynamic needs of modern beauty and wellness businesses.
This beta testing phase presents a rare opportunity for salons and spas to elevate their digital presence at a fraction of the cost, while also contributing to the development of a service that truly understands and meets their unique industry requirements.
Salon and spa owners interested in participating in the beta test and taking advantage of this exclusive offer can reach out for more information or visit AGA Business Solution's website.
About AGA Business Solutions
AGA Business Solutions specializes in bespoke web design and digital solutions. With a focus on client-specific needs, AGA is committed to creating digital platforms that are not only visually appealing but also functionally robust, enhancing the online user experience for businesses and their customers.
