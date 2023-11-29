Plug-In Hybrids Sweep Green Car Journal’s Prestigious 2024 Green Car Awards
Toyota Prius Prime Wins 2024 Green Car of the Year, Alfa Romeo Tonale Green SUV of the Year, and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Family Green Car of the Year
This is the first time that plug-in hybrids have swept the three awards.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Car Journal has awarded its coveted 2024 Green Car of the Year® honor to the Toyota Prius Prime plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. In addition, the Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid has been honored as the magazine’s 2024 Green SUV of the Year™ with the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid capturing honors as 2024 Family Green Car of the Year™.
— Ron Cogan, Editor and Publisher, Green Car Journal
This is the first time that plug-in hybrids have swept the three awards. Hybrids, plug-in hybrids, efficient internal combustion, and fully electric vehicles were considered for all award categories and all powertrain options are represented by Green Car Awards™ finalists.
“The Prius Prime has evolved to become the ideal vehicle for our time,” said Ron Cogan, Editor and Publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. “Toyota’s plug-in hybrid variant of the new fifth-generation Prius hatchback champions the high efficiency and eco-consciousness that has long defined the Prius nameplate. Now it also speaks to car enthusiasts with its compelling style and impressive performance. Importantly, it offers the range-anxiety-free ability to drive 44 miles on battery power and 600 overall miles as a hybrid. Given the average daily miles driven by consumers, that means most Prius Prime owners will find their daily driving experience to be one behind the wheel of a zero-emission electric vehicle achieving up to 127 MPGe.”
Green Car Journal editors have also announced that the Alfa Romeo Tonale, this brand’s first plug-in hybrid, is the magazine’s 2024 Green SUV of the Year™. The Tonale combines the marque’s sensuous Italian style with welcome functionality, a sporty and high-tech interior, and an engaging driving experience courtesy of adjustable driving dynamics and best-in-class horsepower. Its 15.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, which can be charged in less than three hours with a 240-volt Level 2 charger, enables the Tonale to drive 33 zero-emission miles on battery power while delivering an overall 360 mile range.
Honored with the Family Green Car of the Year™ award for the second year in a row is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the electrified version of this automaker’s seven passenger Outlander SUV. Its efficient gas engine/twin motor PHEV drivetrain delivers 38 miles of battery electric range as an EV and a total 420 mile driving range overall. Like fully electric vehicles, the plug-in hybrid Outlander PHEV features ‘one pedal driving’ and DC fast charge capability. Adding to its versatility is Mitsubishi’s Super-All Wheel Control that enables confident driving over varying terrain and in challenging road conditions.
GREEN CAR PRODUCT OF EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS
Making the cut to become a finalist in a Green Car Awards™ category is an honor earned by virtue of commendable environmental achievement that distinguishes a model above its peers. Each of these vehicles earns Green Car Journal’s 2024 Green Car Product of Excellence™ award:
2024 Green Car of the Year© finalists distinguished as Green Car Product of Excellence winners: Honda Accord Hybrid, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Hyundai Sonata, Tesla Model 3, Toyota Prius Prime.
2024 Green SUV of the Year™ finalists distinguished as Green Car Product of Excellence winners: Alfa Romeo Tonale, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Dodge Hornet, Genesis GV70 Electrified, Hyundai Kona.
2024 Family Green Car of the Year™ finalists distinguished as Green Car Product of Excellence winners: Kia EV9, Kia Sorento, Mazda CX-90 PHEV, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Toyota Grand Highlander.
Widely recognized as the most important environmental awards in the automotive field over the past 19 years, Green Car Journal’s Green Car Awards honor new, or nearly new, models that champion greater efficiency and environmental achievement while delivering the features most desired by new car buyers.
ABOUT GREEN CAR JOURNAL
The award-winning Green Car Journal has focused on the intersection of automobiles, energy, and environment since 1992. The digital edition of the magazine’s latest issue – which features an in-depth look at the strengths and differences of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles – can be accessed through a link on GreenCarJournal.com.
