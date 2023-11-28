Ethical Phishing Training: GoPhish Available in On-Demand Kasm Workspaces

GoPhish

Kasm Workspaces featured on the Tech Raj YouTube channel as the technology powering Cloud-Hosted Ethical Phishing Lab using GoPhish.

MCLEAN, VA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies announced a training video demonstrating on-demand ethical phishing campaigns powered by GoPhish, an open-source phishing framework. These workspaces are detailed in a new video released in cooperation with the Tech Raj YouTube channel.

GoPhish: Making Phishing Simulations Accessible and Effective

GoPhish is renowned for its ability to simulate real-world phishing attacks, enhancing both cybersecurity awareness and resilience. Designed to make industry-grade phishing training broadly accessible, GoPhish is free, user-friendly, and requires no dependencies, thanks to its development in the Go programming language. The framework supports Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms and can be deployed using Docker containers.

Creating and Managing Phishing Campaigns Made Easier

Users can craft realistic phishing emails with a full HTML editor, schedule campaigns, and track responses in real-time. This functionality is vital for evaluating the effectiveness of phishing simulations and enhancing organizational security.

Kasm Workspaces: The Game-Changer in Phishing Simulation Training

The integration of GoPhish with Kasm Workspaces introduces a streamlined setup process within a secure and isolated environment. Kasm, known for its capability to deploy and run containerized applications accessible via web browsers, provides a private sandbox for running GoPhish, thus ensuring enhanced security and ease of access.

Step-by-Step Guide to Installing GoPhish in Kasm Workspaces

1. Install Ubuntu Focal from Kasm Workspaces: Begin by adding Ubuntu Focal to your workspace.

2. Download and Set Up GoPhish: Within the Ubuntu session, download the GoPhish binary from its GitHub repository, extract it, and make it executable.

3. Running the GoPhish Server: Launch the GoPhish server, and access the admin dashboard directly from the browser in the Ubuntu session.

4. Creating a Custom Image for On-Demand Use: Users can now create a custom image from their configured session, allowing for the easy replication of the setup.

5. Automated GoPhish Server Launch: Configure the custom image to automatically launch the GoPhish server in each new session, ensuring that the phishing simulation environment is ready to use on-demand.

Detailed steps for building the GoPhish workspace can be found in our Medium article.

Seamless Integration for Efficient Phishing Campaigns

This innovative setup allows for the effortless launch of phishing campaigns from an isolated, disposable workspace. Organizations can now conduct ethical phishing exercises in a more controlled and on-demand manner, significantly enhancing their cybersecurity training and preparedness.

For more information on our community edition see: https://www.kasmweb.com/community-edition

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container-based platform that offers a flexible and secure environment for remote work and collaboration. With Kasm Workspaces, users can effortlessly create, manage, and deploy containerized desktops and applications, ensuring a seamless and secure user experience. Kasm's core technology revolves around containerized application streaming, which enables users to access a wide array of applications through any web browser, irrespective of their device or operating system. This approach not only enhances accessibility and user experience but also bolsters cybersecurity by isolating each application in a secure container environment.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Founded by experts in cybersecurity and cloud computing, Kasm Technologies is dedicated to addressing the challenges of modern digital workspaces. Their products are designed to cater to a diverse clientele, ranging from small businesses to large enterprises, offering solutions that prioritize security, performance, and ease of use. Through its continuous innovation and customer-focused approach, Kasm Technologies is not just redefining the digital workspace but is also contributing significantly to the evolving landscape of cybersecurity and remote work solutions.