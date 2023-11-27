30 Mile True BVLOS Flight – Scalable Opera9on for all Organiza9ons with Sentaero 5

November 17th - Censys Technologies operated a 30 mile, beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operaNon without visual observers ﬂying Sentaero 5 over a cellular network in South Florida adjacent to Lake Okeechobee leveraging a performance-based (non-geo constrained) shielded operaNons waiver.

The mission was a proof of concept (POC) simulaNng data collecNon for algae blooms of a key piece of South Florida’s ecosystem. This use case promotes the value of BLVOS for long linear data collecNon and inspecNons.

“It is our goal to make commercial BLVOS common in the US, and last week is a major win for Censys Technologies, Sentaero 5, FAA regulators and the UAS industry” said Trevor Perro[, Co- Founder and CEO of Censys Technologies. “This is one of many steps of progress we will make”.

Sentaero 5, Censys Technologies newly released, American manufactured VTOL ﬁxed-wing, is a BVLOS enabler. It’s upgraded user interface, cellular command and control link, standard remote ID and safety case enables operators to go further than ever before. Now, companies and organizaNons can extract the true value of true BVLOS.

“This is a beauNful concert of technology and regulaNon coming together, advancing the UAS industry in the U.S.” said Rob Knochenhauer, Director of Regulatory Aﬀairs. “We conNnuously push for more advanced approvals with every waiver we submit”.

Censys Technologies conNnues to push the boundaries of drone technology, and this achievement reinforces the company's posiNon as a leader in the UAS industry. The successful 30-mile BVLOS operaNon with the Sentaero 5 demonstrates the company's commitment to innovaNon, safety, and reliability.

For media inquiries, please contact: Adam Zirkelbach Director of MarkeNng info@censystech.com 386.314.7829

About Censys Technologies:

Censys Technologies is a leading provider of unmanned aerial systems, specializing in the design, development, and producNon of innovaNve drones for various industries. With a focus on advanced technologies and user-centric design, Censys Technologies strives to deliver culng-edge soluNons that revoluNonize the way businesses operate. For more informaNon, visit www.censystech.com.



