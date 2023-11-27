PARP-1 is a transcriptional rheostat of metabolic and bivalent genes during development

In this study, we investigated the role of PARP-1 in regulating gene expression during development in Drosophila. We examined PARP-1 binding and its impact on transcriptional regulation, demonstrating that PARP-1 suppresses active metabolic genes, which are typically down-regulated during larval-to-pupal transition, whereas activating less active developmental and bivalent genes that are expected to be up-regulated. Our findings reveal that PARP-1 is essential for maintaining the balance between metabolic and developmental gene expression, enabling proper progression through developmental stages. Furthermore, we provide evidence of disrupted metabolic regulation in PARP-1 mutants. These results underscore the importance of PARP-1 as a key regulator of development.

We previously demonstrated that PARP-1 remodels chromatin via poly(ADP-ribosyl)ation during normal development ( Tulin & Spradling, 2003 ) and maximal accumulation of ADP-ribose polymers is highest at the late third-instar and prepupal stages ( Kotova et al, 2009 ), suggesting that PARP-1 may regulate developmentally regulated genes needed to transition from larval stages to adulthood. Therefore, we used Drosophila, the genome of which encodes a single Parp gene, to uncover the transcriptional role of PARP-1 during development.

The regulation of gene expression is orchestrated through the synergistic action of a plethora of regulators, including signaling molecules, transcription factors, and chromatin remodelers. Transcription factors modulate gene expression by binding to specific DNA sequences ( Spitz & Furlong, 2012 ), and signaling molecules typically influence gene expression indirectly through the activation of signaling pathways that ultimately impact transcription factors ( Hunter, 2000 ; Kabir et al, 2018 ). Chromatin remodelers, on the other hand, ensure precise control over the activation or repression of target genes by modifying the chromatin structure ( Ho & Crabtree, 2010 ).

Gene regulation is a fundamental process that controls the normal development and function of living organisms. During development, a complex series of molecular interactions guide the transformation of a single cell into a multicellular organism with a diverse array of cell types and structures. The orchestration of these events is primarily driven by the precise regulation of gene expression, ensuring that the right genes are activated or silenced at the appropriate times and in the correct tissues across a wide range of species, from single-celled organisms to plants and animals.

To investigate the impact of PARP-1 depletion on metabolism, we assessed glucose and ATP levels in third-instar larvae. Our results revealed a significant reduction in both glucose and ATP levels in Parp C03256 third-instar larvae ( Fig 6F and G ). These findings suggest that PARP-1 plays a crucial role in repressing metabolic and glycolytic genes during the transition to pupa, and this repression is essential for maintaining the normal levels of glucose and ATP required for proper metabolic homeostasis during the larval-to–pupal transition.

A schematic representation of the glycolytic pathway highlights differentially expressed genes in Parp C03256 third-instar larvae. Numbers in brackets indicate the log 2 fold change between Parp C03256 and WT (red: significant, black: not significant). Asterisks (*) indicate PARP-1 occupancy at the promoter of the gene (PARP-1-targeted) encoding the respective enzyme in third-instar larvae.

In contrast to PARP-1-targeted developmental genes down-regulated in Parp C03256 third-instar larvae, PARP-1-targeted metabolic genes, which were up-regulated in Parp C03256 third-instar larvae, were predominantly expressed at the end of the embryo stage and during early larval stages when the animals were actively feeding. However, their expression was notably reduced between late third instar to early pupal stages; it increased again at the end of pupal stage and in adults ( Fig 6A ; bottom). This is consistent with previous studies that showed the expression of metabolic genes, including glycolytic genes, decreasing as the animals prepare for a non-foraging and immobile pupal life. This decrease in metabolic gene expression is an essential adaptation, as it prepares the developing animals for the unique physiological and energetic demands associated with their pupal life ( White et al, 1999 ; Arbeitman et al, 2002 ). Furthermore, holometabolous insects, including Drosophila, have a reduced metabolic rate during metamorphosis, and it remains low until the adult flies are about to emerge ( Merkey et al, 2011 ; Nishimura, 2020 ). Notably, PARP-1 binds to the promoters of glycolytic genes and represses them ( Figs 6B–D and S6 ). As expected, glycolytic gene expression levels generally decline during larval-to-pupal transition ( Fig 6E ). Thus, PARP-1 tempers the expression of highly active metabolic genes in response to decreased energy demands at the onset of pupal life.

(A) Heatmap showing a temporal profile of the expression of occupied PARP-1-regulated genes (bivalent, and genes that were up-regulated or down-regulated genes in Parp C03256 third-instar larvae) in WT animals during Drosophila development. Expression levels are represented as row z-scores based on normalized read counts. (B) Heatmap showing PARP-1 binding at the promoters of glycolytic genes. PARP-1 ChIP-seq signals in third-instar larvae at the regions extending from −1 kb of the TSS to +1 kb TES are shown. (C) Expression changes of glycolytic genes (Parp C03256 versus WT) in third-instar larvae. Log 2 fold changes from DESeq2 analysis are shown. Dashed line indicates a Log 2 fold change of 1 (twofold change). (D) IGV tracks showing normalized PARP-1, H2Av, H3K9ac, H3K27ac, H3K4me3, H3K27me3, H3K9me2, H3K9me3 ChIP-seq signals, ATAC-seq signals in third-instar larvae, and RNA-seq signals in WT and Parp C03256 third-instar larvae at the indicated gene, Gapdh1. Black arrow indicates the direction of transcription. (E) Heatmap showing a temporal profile of the expression of glycolytic genes in WT animals during Drosophila development. Expression levels are represented as row z-scores based on normalized read counts. (F, G) Quantification of glucose (three biological replicates) and (G) ATP levels (five biological replicates) in WT and Parp C03256 in third instar larvae. **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05 (unpaired t test; two-tailed).

We next examined whether the expression of PARP-1-targeted genes that were differentially expressed in Parp C03256 third-instar larvae were developmentally controlled (Table S8). PARP-1 target bivalent genes and developmental genes that were down-regulated in Parp C03256 third-instar larvae were mainly expressed at the end of the embryo stage, first instar, and during the late third instar to late pupal stages, with a marked reduction of expression during the adult stages ( Fig 6A ). Therefore, our findings suggest that PARP-1 acts as an activator of developmental genes, including bivalent genes essential for the transition from larval to pupal stage, thus explaining the lethality observed in Parp C03256 animals during these stages.

Next, we examined the expression of these bivalent genes using public siRNA Parp knock-down RNA-seq data in S2 cells ( Matveeva et al, 2016 ) (Table S7). The expression levels of bivalent genes were not significantly different in control RNAi compared with Parp RNAi S2 cells ( Fig 5O ). Thus, although these bivalent genes have a similar profile in S2 cells and third-instar larvae, their expression may only be controlled by PARP-1 during the third-instar larvae stage.

RNA polymerase II (Pol II) was highly occupied at bivalent promoters with levels comparable with those at H3K4me3-only promoters ( Fig 5L ). However, the actively elongating form of Pol II, marked by Ser2 phosphorylation (Ser2p), was significantly enriched within the gene bodies of active genes but displayed a “paused” state at the promoters of bivalent genes and was depleted at silent promoters ( Fig 5M ). The expression levels of bivalent genes were substantially lower than those of silent genes but higher than those of active genes, which remained silent ( Fig 5N ). This observation suggests a “poised” state for bivalent genes, consistent with our previous findings in Drosophila at various developmental stages. Fig S5 shows CUT&Tag and ChIP-seq tracks for Phosphoribosylformylglycinamidine synthase ade2 (active), wingless wg (bivalent), and protein kinase, cAMP-dependent, catalytic subunit 2 Pka-C2 (silent) genes in S2 cells and Kc167 cells.

Similar to third-instar larvae, bivalent genes exhibited high accessibility in S2 cells and Kc167 cells ( Fig 5J and K ), despite having the highest enrichment of H3K27me3 and high PcG occupancy. The accessibility of these bivalent gene promoters may be preserved by trithorax group (TrxG) proteins and their associated chromatin remodeling activities, which would facilitate the recruitment of transcription factors and other regulatory proteins involved in TrxG/PcG-mediated gene regulation to bivalent promoters.

Metagene plots showing enrichment of histone modifications, chromatin regulators, and transcription factors in S2 or Kc167 cells at the promoters of active, bivalent, and silent genes identified in third-instar larvae. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M) Enrichment patterns for (A) H3K4me3, (B) H3K27me3, (C) H3K4me1, (D) H2Av, trithorax group proteins: (E) trr, (F) GAF, zeste, Trx-C (C-terminal), brm, ash1, fsh, polycomb repressive complex 1: (G) Pc, Ph, dRING, polycomb repressive complex 2: (H) E(z), PRE/TRE binders, and polycomb regulators: (I) Adf1, psq, cg, (J) ATAC signals in S2 cells, (K) ATAC signals in Kc167 cells, (L) Pol II, and (M) Pol II Ser2p in S2R+. CUT&Tag, ChIP-seq, and ATAC-seq signals are shown for regions ±2 kb from the TSS. (N) Pol II CUT&Tag and Pol II Ser2p ChIP-seq signals are shown for the regions extending from −1 kb of the TSS to +1 kb of the TES (N) boxplot showing the expression levels of active, bivalent, and silent genes in Drosophila S2 cells treated with control RNAi. (O) Box plot showing the expression levels of bivalent genes identified in third-instar larvae in S2 cells treated with control RNAi or Parp RNAi (Two biological replicates). Box plot: dashed center line, median; box plot limits, upper and lower quartiles; whiskers, minimum and maximum values.

Despite this limitation, in S2 and Kc167 cells, bivalent genes had a profile similar to that observed at all Drosophila stages, including low H3K4me3, high H3K27me3, and a high unimodal H3K4me1 enrichment compared with the bimodal H3K4me1 enrichment at active genes as observed in embryos, third-instar larvae, and adult heads ( Fig 5A–C ). Also, H2Av was depleted at bivalent promoters in S2 cells ( Fig 5D ).

Next, we characterized the genes identified in third-instar larvae using public CUT&Tag and ChIP-seq data in Drosophila S2 cells and Kc167 cells. It is important to note that S2 and Kc167 cells were derived from embryos and are non-clonal ( Echalier & Ohanessian, 1969 ; Schneider, 1972 ). As a result, the observed genes may not be truly bivalent in the strict sense, and our findings may be influenced by cell heterogeneity.

(A) Metagene plots showing the enrichment of (A) H3K4me3, H3K27me3, H3K4me1, and H2Av ChIP-seq signals active, bivalent, and silent gene promoters identified in WT third-instar larvae, during various Drosophila developmental stages. ChIP-seq signals are shown for regions ±2 kb from the TSS. (B) Box plot showing the expression levels of active, bivalent, and silent genes identified in third-instar larvae at different Drosophila developmental stages. Box plot: dashed center line, median; box-plot limits, upper and lower quartiles; whiskers, minimum and maximum values.

After annotating bivalent genes in third-instar larvae of Drosophila, we proceeded to investigate their enrichment at other developmental stages using public ChIP-seq data (ENCODE). To our astonishment, we discovered the presence of bivalency from the embryonic stage to adulthood, specifically in the heads of mixed adults ( Fig 4A ). Throughout all developmental stages, bivalent promoters exhibited a high and unimodal enrichment of H3K4me1 at their TSS ( Fig 4A ). However, the pattern of H3K4me1 enrichment was similar in embryos, third-instar larvae, and adult heads compared with the other developmental stages, which had a more punctate H3K4me1 enrichment at their TSS ( Figs 3A and 4A ). Again, H2Av was depleted at bivalent promoters in embryos and adults. In addition, the bivalent genes we identified in third-instar larvae also had a “poised” expression profile across various developmental stages in Drosophila ( Fig 4B ). Consequently, our findings suggest that bivalency might persist throughout development in Drosophila.

We next examined the impact of PARP-1 binding on these genes. PARP-1 occupied the promoters of 4,280 H3K4me3-only genes (81%), 188 bivalent genes (72%), and 123 (∼18%) H3K27me3-only genes. Notably, PARP-1-targeted bivalent genes were down-regulated in Parp C03256 animals, suggesting that PARP-1 directly activates their expression ( Fig 3C ). GO analysis showed that these bivalent genes were largely transcription factors involved in the “pattern specification process” ( Fig 3D ).

The trxG member, GAF, and three subunits of the polycomb repressive complex 2 , enhancer of zeste E(z), suppressor of zeste 12 Su(z)12 and jumonji AT-rich interactive domain 2, exhibited a higher affinity for the TSS of bivalent promoters, whereas they had a lower occupancy at genes marked only with H3K27me3 ( Fig 3A ). Genes with bivalent promoters exhibited an intermediate expression profile when compared with active and silent promoters ( Fig 3B ). Specifically, the expression level of bivalent genes was lower than that of H3K4me3-only genes but higher than that of H3K27me3-only genes ( Fig 3B ). These observations suggest that genes with bivalent promoters exist in a “poised” state of gene expression.

(A, B) Metagene plots showing distribution of (A) H3K4me1, (B) H3K4me3, H3K27me3, and H2AFV at active, bivalent, and silent promoters in zebrafish sperm. (C, D) Metagene plots showing distribution of (C) H3K4me1, (D) H3K4me3, H3K27me3, and HTZ-1 at active, bivalent, and silent promoters in C. elegans embryos. The upper plots show summary of the signals. ChIP-seq signals are shown for regions ±2 kb from the TSS.

(A) Metagene plots showing enrichment of normalized PARP-1, H3K4me3, H3K27me3, H3K4me1, H2Av, Pol II, GAF, E(z), Su(z)12, Jarid2 ChIP-seq signals, and ATAC-seq signals in third-instar larvae at active (H3K4me3-only), bivalent and silent (H3K27me3-only) promoters. ChIP-seq and ATAC-seq signals in third-instar larvae are shown for regions ±2 kb from the TSS. (B) Expression levels of active, bivalent, and silent genes in WT third-instar larvae. ****P < 0.0001 (Kruskal–Wallis test). Box plot: dashed center line, median; box-plot limits, upper and lower quartiles; whiskers, minimum and maximum values. (C) Expression changes of PARP-1-targeted active, bivalent, and silent genes (Parp C03256 versus WT) in third-instar larvae. **P < 0.01. (D) Gene ontology of 257 bivalent genes showing their top molecular function and enriched biological processes. (E) HOMER analysis of PARP-1 binding motifs at bivalent promoters. PRE/TRE motif ranks were culled from Ringrose et al (2003) . (F) IGV tracks of PARP-1, H3K4me3, H3K4me1, H2Av, Pol II, GAF, E(z), Su(z)12, Jarid2 ChIP-seq, ATAC-Seq signals in third-instar larvae, and RNA-seq signals of WT and Parp C03256 third-instar larvae in the indicated bivalent genes, Dr and Wg, showing enrichment of PRE/TRE motifs. Black arrows indicate the direction of transcription. Red boxes highlight promoters.

Our findings suggest that PARP-1 binding is involved in bidirectional gene regulation, that is, both up- and down-regulation at actively expressed genes. During the third-instar larvae stage, PARP-1 tempers the expression of highly active metabolic genes whereas, at the same time, it facilitates the derepression and activation of developmental genes through its occupancy.

Histogram showing PARP-1 preferentially represses short genes, which are primarily involved in housekeeping functions, while preferentially activating longer genes that are typically associated with developmental processes. Displayed genes have high PARP-1 occupancy and exhibit differential expression in Parp C03256 third-instar larvae, with 737 up-regulated genes, 429 down-regulated genes, and a random selection of 737 unchanged genes.

Because PARP-1 represses metabolic genes while activating developmental genes, we asked if high-expression genes repressed by PARP-1 are primarily housekeeping genes, which tend to be shorter in length, whereas genes activated by PARP-1 are mainly developmental control genes or bivalent genes. These genes are typically involved in neurogenesis and morphogenesis, have more introns and regulatory regions, and, therefore, tend to be longer ( Stark et al, 2007 ; Zeitlinger et al, 2007 ; Zeitlinger & Stark, 2010 ; Blanco et al, 2020 ). Indeed, genes up-regulated in Parp C03256 were generally shorter than down-regulated genes and a randomly selected group of unchanged genes, whereas down-regulated genes in Parp C03256 were longer than up-regulated genes and unchanged genes ( Fig S2 ).

(A) Heatmaps showing enrichment of normalized PARP-1, Pol II, H2Av, H3K9ac, H3K4me3, H3K27ac, H3K9me2, H3K9me3, H3K27me3 ChIP-seq signals, and ATAC-seq signals in WT third-instar larvae at active genes that were differentially expressed in Parp C03256 (up-regulated = 737, down-regulated = 429) third instar larvae and highly occupied by PARP-1. Upper plots show the summary of signals (metagene plot). The graph shows ChIP-seq and ATAC-seq signals in third-instar larvae at the regions extending from −1 kb of the TSS to +1 kb of the TES. (B) Expression levels in WT third-instar larvae of active differentially expressed genes in Parp C03256 third-instar larvae that are highly occupied by PARP-1. *P < 0.05 (Mann–Whitney test; two-tailed). (C) Gene ontology of genes that were highly occupied by PARP-1 and differentially expressed in Parp C03256 third-instar larvae. (D) IGV (Integrative Genomics Viewer) tracks of normalized PARP-1, Pol II, H2Av, H3K9ac, H3K27ac, H3K4me3, H3K27me3, H3K27me3, H3K9me2, H3K9me3 ChIP-seq, WT ATAC-Seq signals, and RNA-seq signals of WT and Parp C03256 third-instar larvae in the indicated genes, Cyt-c-p and salr, which were highly occupied by PARP-1, and up-regulated and down-regulated in Parp C03256 third-instar larvae, respectively. Black arrow indicates the direction of transcription. Red boxes highlight promoters.

To understand PARP1’s association with chromatin features, we analyzed public Drosophila datasets (Table S2). PARP-1 peaks were strongly correlated and colocalized with active chromatin signatures (Pol II, H2Av, H3K4me3, H3K9ac, H3K27ac, and ATAC-seq), but less associated with repressive histone marks (H3K27me3, H3K9me2, and H3K9me3) in third-instar larvae ( Fig 1B ). We assigned PARP-1 peaks to annotated genes or the gene closest to the peak. PARP-1 peaks were more associated with highly expressed genes compared with low-expression and silent gene groups ( Fig 1C ). Furthermore, metagene plots of normalized PARP-1 ChIP-seq signals showed that PARP-1 mostly occupied the promoters of high-expression genes and highly accessible genes (expression quartiles: Q1 and Q2) ( Fig 1E ). Taken together, our results show that PARP-1 predominantly binds transcriptionally permissive promoters in Drosophila third-instar larvae, which is consistent with previous studies in human and mouse cells ( Kraus, 2008 ; Krishnakumar & Kraus, 2010 ; Liu & Kraus, 2017 ).

(A) Pie chart showing the percentage of PARP-1 ChIP-seq peaks in Drosophila third-instar larvae across genomic features. (B) Heatmap showing spearman correlation of peaks from ChIP-seq overlaps in third-instar larvae. (C) Percentage distribution of gene expression levels for genes overlapping PARP-1 peaks and the nearest genes closest to PARP-1 peaks. Genes were categorized by expression levels based on steady-state mRNA expression quartiles (High = 75–100%, Moderate = 50–75%, Low = 25–50%, Silent = 0–25%) in WT third-instar larvae, as determined by RNA-seq analysis. (D, E) Metagene plots of normalized PARP-1 ChIP-seq signals and ATAC-seq signals at Drosophila genes stratified by steady-state mRNA expression quartiles in WT third-instar larvae. The graph shows PARP-1 and ATAC-seq signals in third-instar larvae at the regions extending from −1 kb of the transcription start site to +1 kb of the transcription end site.

We performed chromatin immunoprecipitation to determine PARP-1-binding sites in wandering Drosophila third-instar larvae (L3) using a YFP-tagged PARP-1 construct. We identified 12,963 PARP-1-binding peaks (FDR < 0.05) with 55%, 33%, and 9% of these peaks in promoters (±500 bp transcription start site [TSS]), gene bodies, and distal intergenic regions, respectively ( Figs 1A and S1A and B and Table S1).

Discussion

In this study, we investigated the role of PARP-1 in modulating gene expression during the third-instar larvae stage of Drosophila. To this end, we integrated PARP-1 ChIP-seq data in third-instar larvae and RNA-seq data of ParpC03256 mutant third-instar larvae. We identified two distinct gene expression programs regulated by PARP-1: repression of highly active metabolic genes and activation of developmental genes, including a subset of low-expression “bivalent” genes (Figs 2B–D and 3C). Notably, our results demonstrate that metabolic genes repressed by PARP-1 are normally down-regulated at the third-instar larvae stage during development, whereas the developmental genes activated by PARP-1 are active at this stage (Fig 6A). Hence, we showed that PARP-1 functions as a rheostat controlling the activation and repression of specific genes in response to developmental cues.