RNA helicase EIF4A1-mediated translation is essential for the GC response

EIF4A1 and cofactors EIF4B and EIF4H have been well characterised in cancers, including B cell malignancies, for their ability to promote the translation of oncogenes with structured 5′ untranslated regions. However, very little is known of their roles in nonmalignant cells. Using mouse models to delete Eif4a1, Eif4b or Eif4h in B cells, we show that EIF4A1, but not EIF4B or EIF4H, is essential for B cell development and the germinal centre response. After B cell activation in vitro, EIF4A1 facilitates an increased rate of protein synthesis, MYC expression, and expression of cell cycle regulators. However, EIF4A1-deficient cells remain viable, whereas inhibition of EIF4A1 and EIF4A2 by Hippuristanol treatment induces cell death.

We address this using mouse models to conditionally inactivate Eif4a1, Eif4b, and Eif4h during B cell development and activation. Our results show EIF4A1 is required for B cell development and the germinal centre (GC) response but not for the maintenance of mature B cells. EIF4B and EIF4H appear to be dispensable for B cell development and activation except when both are deleted in a competitive environment. EIF4A1-deficient naïve B cells have a normal rate of translation, but naïve B cells treated with hippuristanol, which inhibits both EIF4A1 and EIF4A2, show reduced protein synthesis and increased cell death. Furthermore, we demonstrate that EIF4A1 becomes essential for the increase in translation after B cell activation. These results indicate an indispensable requirement for EIF4A1 in B cell development and activation.

Two paralogs of EIF4A, EIF4A1 and EIF4A2, are 90% identical at the amino acid level, but appear to be functionally distinct with EIF4A1 associated with growth and proliferation and EIF4A2 associated with quiescence. In cell-free systems, EIF4A2 can perform the same functions as EIF4A1, but rarely compensates for the loss of EIF4A1 in cancer cell lines ( 12 ). Little is known about these in primary tissue: both Eif4a1 and Eif4b are essential for mouse development ( 13 , 14 ); mice with conditional Eif4b deletion in adulthood had increased mortality and susceptibility to viral infection ( 13 ); Eif4a2 and Eif4h knock-out mice are viable, but have growth and developmental abnormalities ( 14 , 15 ). In mouse lymphoma models, the loss of a single copy of Eif4a1 or Eif4e by the tumour leads to improved survival of the host ( 14 , 16 ). Although EIF4A1 is known to be induced in B cells by B cell receptor signaling, the roles of EIF4A1 and its associated factors EIF4B and EIF4H in B cell development and activation have not been studied.

Eukaryotic initiation factor (EIF)-4F is a multiprotein complex, which facilitates the loading of mRNA onto the small ribosomal subunit pre-initiation complex (PIC). It is comprised of the EIF4G scaffold protein; EIF4E, which binds to the mRNA cap; and EIF4A, an ATP-driven RNA helicase. The ATPase activity of EIF4A is required for mRNA loading onto the PIC and unwinds the 5′ untranslated region (UTR) of mRNA to facilitate scanning by the PIC. The helicase activity of EIF4A by itself is weak but is strongly stimulated in the presence of cofactors EIF4B or EIF4H, EIF4G, and purine-rich RNA ( 1 , 2 ). The mTOR pathway can activate EIF4A through promoting EIF4B function ( 3 ) or degradation of PDCD4, a negative regulator of EIF4A ( 4 ). EIF4A can promote the translation of mRNAs with highly structured 5′UTRs, a feature of many oncogenes. Enhanced EIF4A activity is associated with malignant proliferation and the survival of tumour cells ( 5 , 6 , 7 ), and small-molecule inhibitors of EIF4A have been developed as anti-cancer drugs ( 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 ).

Results

Developing B cells require EIF4A1 but not cofactors EIF4B or EIF4H To investigate the role of EIF4A1 in B cell development, we deleted Eif4a1 in pro-B cells using Cd79a-cre. Eif4a1fl/fl Cd79acre/+ mice had an almost complete loss of splenic B cells (Fig 1A). In the bone marrow, Eif4a1fl/fl Cd79acre/+ mice had normal numbers of B220+ CD19− (pre-pro) or Fraction A cells using the Hardy classification (17) but a greater than 20-fold decrease in pro B cells (CD19+ Igµ−) or Hardy Fraction B (Figs 1B and S1A). The remaining pro B cells had only a minor reduction in EIF4A1 expression and a 10-fold increase in EIF4A2 expression (Fig S1B) indicating that EIF4A2 cannot compensate for the loss of EIF4A1 in pro B cells. We interpret this to indicate that the remaining pro B cells had undergone CRE-mediated recombination at the Eif4a1 locus but have not yet degraded all of the EIF4A1 protein. Figure 1. B cell development requires EIF4A1 but not EIF4B or EIF4H. (A, B, C, D) Left: representative flow cytometry plots showing gating strategy on events pre-gated for viable cells (A, B, C) or CD19+ cells (D); numbers indicate the percentage of the gated population. (A, B, C, D) Right: (A) number of splenic CD19+ B220+ cells; (B) number of Pre-Pro (CD19− B220+) and Pro (CD19+ B220+ Igµ−) B cells; (C) number of splenic CD19+ B220+ cells; (D) number and percentage of CD45.2+ CD45.1− in B (CD19+) and T (TCRB+) cells. In (B, C) the data are representative of two independent experiments. All graphs show data from individual mice with bar charts representing the mean. Figure S1. B cell development requires EIF4A1 but not EIF4B or EIF4H. (A, D) Top: representative flow cytometry plots showing gating strategy on events pre-gated for B220+ cells (A) or viable cells (D). Bottom: cell number for indicated populations. Data representative of two independent experiments. (B, C) Flow cytometry analysis of: EIF4A1 and EIF4A2 expression from cells in Fig 1B; EIF4B and EIF4H expression from cells in Fig 1C. Left: representative flow cytometry plots. Right: graphs show median fluorescence intensity and are representative of two independent experiments. Graphs show data from individual mice with bar charts representing the mean. The helicase activity of EIF4A1 can be significantly stimulated by the interaction with EIF4B or EIF4H. To understand whether these cofactors are required in developing B cells, we deleted both Eif4b and Eif4h during B cell development. Eif4bfl/fl Eif4hfl/fl Cd79acre/+ mice showed efficient loss of both proteins (Fig S1C) and had normal numbers of splenic B cells (Fig 1C). Enumeration of B cell developmental stages in the bone marrow showed normal numbers of fractions B-E and only a small (25%) reduction in mature/recirculating B cells (Fig S1D). In a mixed bone marrow chimera, the number of Eif4bfl/fl Eif4hfl/fl Cd79acre/+ splenic B cells is decreased by 48% compared with mice that received Eif4bfl/fl Eif4hfl/fl Cd79a+/+ bone marrow cells (Fig 1D). Therefore, EIF4A1 is essential at the pro B cell stage, but its cofactors EIF4B or EIF4H are not required at any stage in B cell development. We conclude that the combined function of EIF4B and EIF4H promotes the competitive fitness of B cells during development.

Maintenance of mature B cells is not EIF4A1-dependent To bypass the developmental block in Eif4a1fl/fl Cd79acre/+ mice, we crossed Eif4a1fl/fl mice to Cd23-cre mice, which results in deletion of Eif4a1 in splenic immature B cells. Cd23-cre–mediated deletion of Eif4a1 had no impact on follicular (Fo) or marginal zone (MZ) B cell numbers in the spleen (Fig 2A). Fo and MZ B cells are estimated to express of 3.3 × 105 and 7 × 105 copies of EIF4A1 and 9 × 104 and 1.3 × 105 copies of EIF4A2, respectively (18). In Eif4a1fl/fl Cd23-cre mice both Fo and MZ B cells had a substantial loss of EIF4A1 expression (Fig 2B) and had a twofold increase in EIF4A2 expression (Fig 2C). We assessed B cell turnover by labelling newly produced B cells in the bone marrow with bromodeoxyuridine (BrdU) for 14 d. Both Fo and MZ B cells from Eif4a1fl/fl Cd23-cre mice had similar BrdU incorporation compared with Eif4a1+/+ Cd23-cre mice (Fig 2D). Loss of EIF4A1 therefore does not obviously affect the lifespan of mature B cells. In a mixed bone marrow competitive chimera, the number of Fo and MZ cells derived from Eif4a1fl/fl Cd23-cre bone marrow was reduced by 47% and 59%, respectively, compared with mice that received Eif4a1+/+ Cd23-cre bone marrow cells (Fig 2E). This indicates a minor role for EIF4A1 in the formation or persistence of Fo and MZ cells. Overall, it is clear that EIF4A1 is not essential to maintain mature quiescent B cells. Figure 2. EIF4A1 is not essential for mature B cells. (A, E) Left: representative flow cytometry plots showing gating strategy on events pre-gated for CD19+ CD93− (A) or CD19+ CD23+ CD21+ (E); numbers indicate the percentage of the gated population. (A, E) Right: (A) number of follicular (Fo, CD23+ CD21+) and marginal zone (MZ, CD23lo CD21+); (E) number and percentage of CD45.2+ CD45.1− T-cells (TCRB+), Fo and MZ B cells. (B, C) Flow cytometry analysis of EIF4A1 (B) and EIF4A2 (C) expression from cells in (A). Left: representative flow cytometry plots. Right: graphs show median fluorescence intensity and are representative of two independent experiments. (D) Percentage of BrdU in Fo and MZ B cells from mice treated with BrdU for 14 d. All graphs show data from individual mice with bar charts representing the mean.

EIF4A1 is required for germinal centre formation and antibody response The transition from a naïve to germinal centre (GC) B cell leads to an increased expression of EIF4A1 (3.4-fold), EIF4B (2.3-fold), and EIF4H (3.6-fold) and a 50% decrease in EIF4A2 expression (Fig S2A and B). To investigate the roles of EIF4A1 in the humoral immune response, we immunised Eif4a1fl/fl Cd23-cre and Eif4a1fl/fl mice with 4-hydroxy-3-nitrophenyl-acetyl conjugated to keyhole limpet hemocyanin (NP-KLH) precipitated in alum. 7 d later, GC B cells were almost completely absent in Eif4a1fl/fl Cd23-cre mice with a 10-fold reduction in the number of GC B cells in the spleen compared with EIF4A1-sufficient mice (Fig 3A). The number of light zone (LZ) and dark zone (DZ) GC B cells were reduced by 9-fold and 15-fold, respectively. In the GC, there was only a small reduction in the ratio of DZ to LZ cells from 1.5 in Eif4a1fl/fl mice to 1.0 in Eif4a1fl/fl Cd23-cre mice (Fig S2C). Figure S2. The GC response required EIF4A2 but not EIF4B or EIF4H. (A, B) Flow cytometry analysis of Naïve (CD19+ IgD+) and GC (CD19+, CD38−, CD95+) B cells for EIF4A1 and EIF4A2 expression (A) and EIF4B and EIF4H expression (B). Left: representative flow cytometry plots. (A, B) Right: graphs show median fluorescence intensity normalised to T cells (TCRB+) (A) or Naïve B cells (B). (C) Left: representative flow cytometry plots showing gating strategy on events pre-gated for CD19+ IgD− CD38− CD95+ cells; number indicates the percentage of the gated population. Right: ratio of dark zone (DZ) to light zone (LZ) GC B cells and numbers of LZ and DZ GCB cells. Data are representative of two independent experiments. (D, E) Number of NP-specific IgG1 ASCs as measured by ELISPOT 7 d after NP-KLH immunisation in the spleen (D) or 28 d after immunisation in the bone marrow (E). Data from individual mice with bar charts representing the mean. Figure 3. EIF4A1, but not EIF4B or EIF4H, is required in B cells for a GC response. (A, D) Left: representative flow cytometry plots showing gating strategy on events pre-gated for CD19+ IgD-cells; number indicates the percentage of the gated population. Right: number of GCB cells. Data are representative of two independent experiments. (B, E) IgG1 endpoint titres measured by ELISA in sera of mice for up to 28 d after NP-KLH immunisation. Anti-NP20 (high and low affinity) or anti-NP2 (high affinity only). Data show the mean of 5 mice ± SD. (C, F) Ratio of IgG1 high affinity (NP2) to high and low affinity (NP20) measured from data shown in B (C) and D (E). Data show the mean of five mice ± SD. P-values calculated for each timepoint with t test and Holm–Šídák multiple testing, representative P-values shown. The reduction in GC B cells corresponded with a greater than 100-fold reduction in NP-specific IgG1 antibody-secreting cells in the spleen (Fig S2D). Moreover, 28 d after NP-KLH immunisation there were fewer low- and high-affinity bone marrow antibody secreting cells in Eif4a1fl/fl Cd23-cre mice compared with Eif4a1fl/fl mice (Fig S2E). Furthermore, IgG1 antibodies of both low- and high-affinity were reduced in Eif4a1fl/fl Cd23-cre mice compared with Eif4a1fl/fl mice (Fig 3B). In Eif4a1fl/fl mice, the proportion of high-affinity antibodies increased over time, but this remained low in Eif4a1fl/fl Cd23-cre mice (Fig 3C). The remaining GC B cells in Eif4a1fl/fl Cd23-cre mice had only a 40% reduction in EIF4A1 expression compared with GC B cells in Eif4a1fl/fl mice (Fig S2A). Furthermore, expression of EIF4A1 was 2.1-fold increased and EIF4A2 30% reduced compared with EIF4A1-sufficient naïve B-cells, which suggest that some of the apparent response to NP-KLH immunisation in Eif4a1fl/fl Cd23-cre mice is from partial escapees. Eif4bfl/fl Eif4hfl/fl Cd79acre/+ mice immunised with NP-KLH had normal numbers of splenic GC B cells on day 7 (Fig 3D), despite efficient loss of both EIF4B and EIF4H (Fig S2B). Eif4bfl/fl Eif4hfl/fl Cd79acre/+ mice also produced both low- and high-affinity IgG1 antibodies (Fig 3E). A small reduction in the contribution of high-affinity antibody to the response of Eif4bfl/fl Eif4hfl/fl Cd79acre/+ compared with Eif4bfl/fl Eif4hfl/fl Cd79a+/+ mice was only significant at 14 d after immunisation (Fig 3F). These data show B cell activation and/or the GC response are dependent upon EIF4A1 but not EIF4B or EIF4H in B cells.

EIF4A1 links B cell activation with increased rate of translation Activation of B cells via the B cell receptor, CD40, or the toll-like receptor leads to extensive remodelling of the B cell proteome, which promotes growth and proliferation. To understand whether the inability of Eif4a1fl/fl Cd23-cre mice to mount a GC response was because of an activation defect, we isolated B cells from CD45.1 B6.SJL mice (control) and CD45.2 Eif4a1fl/fl Cd23-cre mice (4A1 KO) and activated them in co-culture on a CD40 ligand and hBAFF expressing cell line (CD40LB) in the presence of IL4. 24-h after coculture with CD40LB expression of CD69, a marker of activation, was increased equivalently in both control and 4A1 KO B cells (Fig 4A) indicating that EIF4A1 is not required for the cells to sense CD40L. The percentage of CD45.2 4A1 KO B cells remained unchanged after 24 h culture suggesting that EIF4A1 was not required for survival during early activation (Fig 4B). Furthermore, Eif4a1fl/fl Cd23-cre and CD45.1 B6.SJL B cells had a similar percentage of membrane permeable/active caspase 3+ cells (Fig 4C). EIF4A1 is thus not necessary for activated cells to remain viable for at least the first 24 h of activation in vitro. Figure 4. EIF4A1 facilitates increased translation after activation. B cells isolated from B6.SJL WT CD45.1 (Control, closed circles) and Eif4a1fl/fl Cd23-cre (4A1 KO, open blue circles) mice co-cultured in IL4 with or without CD40LB-expressing feeder cells for 24 h. (A, D, E, F) Left: representative flow cytometry plots. Right: median fluorescence intensity, MFI, of CD69 (A); BCL-XL (D); MYC (E); and puromycin incorporation (F) by flow cytometry. (B, C) Percentage of viable CD45.2 cells (B) or cell permeable or active caspase 3+ (C) B cells. (G, H) Percentage of viable B cells (G) and puromycin incorporation (H) in B cells from B6.SJL mice treated with different doses of hippuristanol at the start of the culture and puromycin in the final 10 min of culture. Data show the mean of three mice ± SD. After CD40LB activation B cells increase BCL-XL expression (19). In CD40LB-activated 4A1 KO cells, BCL-XL expression, as measured by flow cytometry, is increased 2.6-fold compared with IL4 only and is only reduced by 18% compared with EIF4A1-sufficient B cells (Fig 4D). The transcription factor MYC, which is essential for the GC reaction, has been widely cited as being EIF4A1-sensitive (6, 7, 20). We therefore also measured MYC expression by intracellular flow cytometry. The median fluorescent intensity of MYC in activated 4A1 KO cells was increased threefold compared with B cells cultured in IL4-only and was decreased by 21% in 4A1 KO B cells compared with EIF4A1-sufficient B cells after CD40LB activation (Fig 4E). To investigate whether loss of EIF4A1 altered the global rate of translation, we measured the amount of puromycin incorporation in the final 10 min of a 24-h culture. In IL4-only conditions, puromycin incorporation in control and 4A1 KO B cells was the same (Fig 4F). However, the fivefold increase in puromycin incorporation after activation in control B cells was not seen in the 4A1 KO cells (Fig 4F). Therefore, whereas activated 4A1 KO B cells can express new proteins, such as CD69, MYC and BCL-XL, their rate of protein synthesis is substantially limited. Hippuristanol is an EIF4A-specific inhibitor of translation that targets both EIF4A1 and EIF4A2 (21). After hippuristanol treatment, B cells from B6.SJL mice cultured in IL4 only, or with CD40LB + IL4, showed a dose-dependent increase in cell death at 24 h (Fig 4G). Furthermore, at the higher doses of hippuristanol, puromycin incorporation was almost completely lost in the remaining viable cells (Fig 4H). Together, these results show that whereas EIF4A1 is indispensable for B cells to increase their translation rate after activation, EIF4A2 may be able to partially compensate and allow B cell survival.