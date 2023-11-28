EvoNexus Teaming with LG Display on New Display MarketLink Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- EvoNexus, California’s leading non-profit technology incubator, announced today it is working in collaboration with LG Display, the world’s leading innovator of display technologies. The display giant initiates a search for startups that will impact display products, create new markets, utilize AI, enhance user experiences, and develop new applications. EvoNexus leverages an 18-year history of collaborating with LG group seeking early-stage innovation across numerous LG product sectors.
“LG is both a long-time corporate partner of EvoNexus and a member of our Board of Directors,” says EvoNexus co-founder & CEO, Rory Moore. “LG Display is expanding into product areas that go beyond television, desktop displays, and outdoor signage. The MarketLink Program offers an opportunity for early-stage companies that are selected by LG Display to engage with decision makers and business unit executives. We are proud to be partnering with them on this program.”
LG Display has a deep interest in startups representing the following areas:
1. Performance Improvement Tech for OLED
- Material, Components, Equipment Technology to Improve the Luminance, the Lifetime of OLED
2. Artificial Intelligence
- Modeling for OLED Stack Design, Automatic Synthesis for Materials
- Manufacturing Automization
- Quantum Computing
3. Technology for New Display Devices
- Micro LED, OLEDoS Technology & their material, components, & equipment
- Innovative AR, VR, MR Devices
4. Technology to Enrich the Display Experience
- Light Field Display, Volumetric, Hologram Technology and related Devices
5. Technology from Other Industries which can share the Value Chain with Display
- Material, Components, Equipment, Process, etc. from other Industries that Display can adopt in its Value Chain (ie. Semiconductors)
6. New Concept of Application
- Game, Transparent Display. Smart Home, Medical Devices, In-Vehicle Infotainments, etc.
7. Eco-Friendly Technology for Display Material and Process
- Reduction in Carbon Emission, Reduction in Harmful Pollutants, Renewable Energy Conversion, Waste Recycling
ABOUT EVONEXUS
EvoNexus is California's leading non-profit technology startup incubator located in San Diego. EvoNexus has successfully launched over 250 technology startups. EvoNexus portfolio companies have secured over $3.5B in venture funding and outcomes, with $10B in pre-exit valuations.
Unique benefits of EvoNexus Incubation:
• 2-Year Residency in the San Diego Office
• Extremely Beneficial and Necessary Strategic Corporate Connections
• Only 1% Equity Common Shares granted to non-profit organization
• Over 400 VCs Investing in Our Portfolio Companies
ABOUT LG DISPLAY
LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 70,707 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.
