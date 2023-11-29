Executives From Eight Companies Elected to EvoNexus Board of Directors
Companies Include: Qualcomm-QCOM, Perma Pure-HLMA, Becton Dickinson-BDX, InterDigital-IDCC, TriNet-TNET, Sharp HealthCare-Non-Profit, ResMed-RMD, & Intuit-INTUSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvoNexus, Southern California's leading technology incubator, elected new Directors from eight companies: Qualcomm, Perma Pure, Becton Dickinson, InterDigital, TriNet, Sharp HealthCare, ResMed, and Intuit to the EvoNexus Board of Directors, further strengthening the incubator's corporate partnerships.
"The eight new EvoNexus Directors elected support the EvoNexus startups with essential elements that accelerate their path to growth and outcomes. Our corporate partner companies provide unprecedented benefits to the region's most promising emerging companies and in turn our startups provide early access to new technologies and services to our corporate partners," said EvoNexus CEO and Co-Founder, Rory Moore.
Ziad Asghar, SVP, Product Management & AI - Snapdragon Technologies & Roadmap, Qualcomm
Ziad Asghar is SVP of product management at Qualcomm Technologies Inc. He leads Snapdragon roadmap planning and application processor technologies, covering all smartphone platform products. He leads application processor technologies including generative on-device artificial intelligence, camera, graphics, CPU, audio, video and security. He has more than 20 years of experience in the wireless semiconductor industry where he has held leadership positions from R&D to product management.
Kathy Ouellette, EvoNexus Vice-Chairman and Perma Pure President & CEO
Kathy Ouellette is EvoNexus Vice-Chairman and President & CEO of Perma Pure Group (PPG), a Halma Company and manufacturing leader of innovative technology solutions across gas stream conditioning, sample prep, sensing, and analysis, for medical, industrial, and scientific applications and diagnostics. PPG is a preferred OEM partner for the largest name brand respiratory medical device companies, the world over. Kathy brings a passion for problem solving to the table, delivering differentiation and value through strategy, process, and product innovation. Kathy’s passion for innovation in the healthcare space complements her recent election to Vice-Chairman of the EvoNexus Board of Directors where her desire is to come together with like-minded individuals and organizations is harnessed to build the future. Kathy previously held strategic growth roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific, including General Manager for Production & Diagnostics (PDx), as well as Illumina and several startups.
Henry Chang, Worldwide VP, Strategy, & Business Development of Medication Management Solutions, Becton Dickinson
Henry is responsible for driving thought leadership around strategic innovation, strategy development, business development and strategic execution. He is a global business executive who leads with inspiration and energizes teams through critical periods of growth. Most recently, his team successfully led the acquisitions and integrations of several companies, deploying roughly $1.8B of investment capital. BD’s medical management systems can be found in the majority of hospitals across the US.
Rajesh Pankaj, PhD, EVP, CTO, InterDigital
Rajesh Pankaj is InterDigital’s EVP, CTO. He is responsible for leading the company’s technology vision and strategy and advancing the company’s technology roadmaps. Dr. Pankaj works closely with other executives to partner with internal R&I efforts, external investments, and corporate development in executing the company’s technology vision. InterDigital’s IP can be found in smartphone platforms around the world.
Eric Reed, VP, Channel Sales & Business Development, TriNet
Eric serves as the VP, Channel Sales overseeing the national channel strategy for TriNet. In this capacity, Eric works to develop key partnerships and alliances that enable top line growth through the partner ecosystem. TriNet is the country’s largest POE.
John “Rick” LeMoine, MD, CMIO, Sharp HealthCare
John (Rick) LeMoine, MD, is the chief medical information officer for Sharp HealthCare, San Diego region’s largest employer and hospital system. He is responsible for providing medical direction and physician counsel for Clinical Effectiveness and Information Systems. He has served on the faculty of medicine at both Dalhousie University and UCSD. Dr. LeMoine leads the strategic partnership for Sharp HealthCare with EvoNexus.
Carlos Nunez, MD, CMO, ResMed
Carlos M. Nunez, M.D., was appointed ResMed’s chief medical officer in January 2017. Prior to joining ResMed, he was SVP of Medical Affairs at Becton Dickinson, leading the Office of Science, Medicine, and Technology for its largest division. Before working in the MedTech industry, Carlos was a practicing anesthesiologist, intensivist and hospitalist and the Duke University educational affiliation at Carolinas Medical Center Northeast.
Alex Balazs, CTO, Intuit
Alex Balazs oversees Intuit’s technology strategy and leads all of Intuit’s product engineering, data science, information technology, and information security teams worldwide, harnessing advanced technology that helps power prosperity for our customers and partners around the world. Appointed to the role in September 2023, he is the key driver of their strategy to be the global AI-driven expert platform.
About EvoNexus
EvoNexus is California’s leading nonprofit technology startup incubator. EvoNexus has successfully incubated over 260 startups with a survival rate of over 82%. Since the incubator’s formation in 2010, EvoNexus companies have secured over $1.6B in venture funding, $10B in pre-exit valuation, and had 52 acquisitions valued at over $2.1B. EvoNexus is supported by corporate partners, including some of the largest multinational corporations in the world. Learn more at evonexus.org.
