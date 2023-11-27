Important dates to help plan your December

From tags sales to season openers, there’s a lot happening in Idaho during December that you should be aware of. Staying in the loop can be the difference between applying for that coveted controlled hunt tag and watching from the sidelines.

Be sure to stay up to date on all Fish and Game happenings. Here are some important dates you should know to help you plan.

DECEMBER 2023

12/1 – Nonresident deer and elk tag sale at 10 a.m. MST

12/1-12/2 – MK Nature Center Bird Seed Sale

12/25 – Christmas Day Public Holiday (Fish and Game Offices Closed)

12/31 – CLOSED: Pheasant hunting season in Areas 1 and 3

12/31 – CLOSED: Forest grouse season in most of the state

Note: Hunters, anglers and trappers should always double check the seasons and rules booklets to confirm opening and closing dates, as well as restrictions and rules pertaining to individual species.