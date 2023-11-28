ThinkCyte Secures $24 million in Funding to Accelerate Growth
ThinkCyte today announced the successful completion of a funding round, raising $24 million USD (approx. JPY 3.3 billion).TOKYO, JAPAN, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThinkCyte today announced the successful completion of a funding round, raising $24 million USD (approx. JPY 3.3 billion) from both equity investments and a non-dilutive grant. Leading the investment were Nomura SPARX Investment, with participation from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Tokyo Century, and Toyoda Gosei. Support also continued from existing investors, including Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Investment, Itochu Technology Ventures, and Realtech Fund. With this latest round, ThinkCyte's total fundraising efforts have reached $76 million¹ (JPY 9 billion).
“We are immensely thankful for our investors’ confidence in us. This endorsement fortifies our dedication to advancing innovative products and solutions for the life science community and strengthens our ability to keep developing new technologies." said Waichiro Katsuda, ThinkCyte’s co-founder and CEO. “This financial backing will bolster our ability to drive production and sales of our VisionSort™ platform in key global markets and continue our track record of delivering innovative technologies to the biopharmaceutical and biomedical research communities.”
ThinkCyte’s initial product, the VisionSort platform, was commercially launched in June of this year. Powered by the companies groundbreaking Ghost Cytometry (GC) technology, VisionSort uses a combination of proprietary advanced optics, microfluidics, and artificial intelligence to enable high-throughput, label-free, single cell analysis and sorting. The platform has applications in several large life science markets including cell therapy, where it helps identify and isolate therapeutically valuable cells, and disease diagnostics where it can rapidly detect abnormal cells by morphology. Since the summer launch of VisionSort, the company has completed successful deliveries to major pharmaceutical companies and renowned research institutions in the U.S. and plans to further expand sales worldwide.
This funding will be used to expand ThinkCyte’s production capabilities for VisionSort and accelerate sales efforts, with a focus on North America, Europe, and Asia. The expansion seeks to broaden the global impact of Ghost Cytometry technology and deliver new technologies to the life science market. “ThinkCyte's focus on continual innovation remains strong.“ said Katsuda. “We are committed to developing new technology and products to complement VisionSort, ensuring our continued track record of delivering state-of-the-art solutions to the market.”
ThinkCyte, founded in 2016 with offices in Tokyo, Japan and Redwood City, California is a biotechnology company that develops innovative scientific instruments based on integrated, multidisciplinary technologies to enable life science research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. The company’s flagship product, VisionSort, is the world’s first AI-based, dual-mode fluorescence and morphometric cell sorting platform and it partners with major global biopharmaceutical companies and leading academic research institutes to further drive groundbreaking research. For more information, please visit www.thinkcyte.com.
¹Exchange rates at the time of each fundraising round are applied.
