Digital vaccination record(s) now available via the Department of Health SMART Health Card website

Posted on Nov 27, 2023 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) announces the SMART Health Card website, a free online service for individuals 18 years or older to receive their official vaccination records. For individuals under 18 years old, please contact the Immunization Registry directly via Phone: (808) 586-4665 (Oahu) or 1-888-447-1023 (Neighbor Islands) or Email: [email protected] to obtain their vaccination records.

What is the SMART Health Card?

The SMART Health Card is a digital record of patients’ vaccinations that were successfully submitted to the Hawai‘i Immunization Registry (HIR) by their health care providers, which can be easily accessed via a web portal.

Patients may generate a QR code for only their COVID-19 vaccinations to save on their smartphone’s digital wallet application (such as Apple Wallet and Health for iOS, Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet for Android) to share with organizations they choose.

If patients do not have COVID-19 vaccinations, they will still be able to view online a list of vaccinations they have received in Hawaiʻi submitted by their health care provider.

The SMART Health Card website uses the ID.me service to verify the patient’s identity. ID.me will require the patient’s social security number or individual taxpayer identification number to verify the identity of their users, but DOH will not receive this information. DOH receives only the information necessary to find a patient’s immunization record in the HIR. This includes: patient name, date of birth, address, email address and phone number.

How does it work?

Go to the DOH SMART Health Card website: https://healthpass.doh.hawaii.gov/ Create a new ID.me account or use an existing account. New ID.me users will go through an identity verification process where they will enter their personal information and upload a photo of their government-issued ID. After successful identity verification, you will be prompted for your consent to allow ID.me to transmit to DOH only the necessary information needed to match your records in the HIR. You will be routed to the DOH SMART Health Card website where you will be advised to wait for an email in five to10 business days while DOH staff finds your record in the HIR. When your records pass the data check, you will receive an email notification that your SMART Health Card is ready. Click on the “Get my SMART Health Card” and your immunization records will be displayed. If your immunization records contain COVID-19 vaccinations, click on the “Generate QR Code” to get your QR code. Instructions on how to save the QR code into your smartphones are available on the SMART Health Card website.

For more information, please visit the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the bottom of the DOH SMART Health Card website https://healthpass.doh.hawaii.gov/