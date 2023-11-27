With the holiday season in full swing, drivers look for jobs that deliver more than pay
Research by Metrobi on 15,417 delivery driver reviews reveals surprising priorities and frustrations among delivery drivers.BOSTON, MA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent research, Boston-based courier service marketplace, Metrobi analyzed 15,417 delivery reviews from delivery drivers to gain insights into their priorities and frustrations. The findings challenge the common belief that pay is the primary concern for delivery drivers. Instead, the research shows that operational hiccups are the main factors contributing to driver frustration.
Contrary to popular trends, beliefs, and expectations, Metrobi’s analysis found that 69.9% of driver frustration is not related to payments. It indicates that delivery drivers are looking for jobs that offer more than just pay. They prioritize operational smoothness and relationships.
Operational hiccups such as wrong addresses and excessive wait times emerged as the primary sources of driver frustration. These challenges, which could be mitigated through more effective delivery management software, can significantly impact a driver's daily operations and efficiency. For example, address errors can cause drivers to spend excessive time at the wrong location, trying to avoid a misdelivery or customer frustration due to a returned package.
In addition to operational challenges, a significant 24.7% of driver concerns revolve around the lack of communication and respect from their employers. Drivers value recognition for their efforts and want to feel appreciated.
Metrobi driver survey also revealed surprising facts about delivery drivers' payment priorities. While pay remains a concern, with 30.1% expressing frustration related to payment, the majority (64.3%) of the extra monetary compensation requests are due to the extra effort and time to solve operational hiccups. Only 35.7% of payment frustration is attributed to the original payment structure.
These findings highlight the importance of operational efficiency in the delivery industry. Companies should address the operational hiccups to improve driver satisfaction and job performance. That can even lead to decreased delivery costs while providing a smoother delivery experience for drivers and receivers.
A detailed analysis of the Metrobi driver survey is at: https://metrobi.com/blog/delivery/what-frustrates-delivery-drivers/
For further information or media inquiries, please contact Metrobi at media@metrobi.com.
About Metrobi
Metrobi is a local delivery marketplace where businesses can work with contractor drivers. Metrobi operates in major metro areas with 500+ food and beverage businesses and thousands of contractor drivers. Metrobi is a Techstars Boston-backed startup with prestigious investors - 212.vc, Castor Ventures(MIT Alumni), Walnut Ventures, TBD Angels.
