The Met High School Celebrates Raneem Al Suwaidani’s Triumph in NFTE’s World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge
Raneem Al Suwaidani from The Met High School won the NFTE World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge, showcasing our focus on fostering student entrepreneurship.PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Met High School is thrilled to announce that one of its own, Raneem Al Suwaidani, is the winner of the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship’s (NFTE) second annual World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. This remarkable achievement underscores The Met’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among its students.
The prestigious international event, held on November 16 at the National Museum of the American Indian in New York City, saw 23 young entrepreneurs from 11 countries presenting their business ideas. Al Suwaidani, representing the United States as the 2023 NFTE National Champion, impressed the judges with her innovative business model, Lilypad, which offers food truck rental opportunities to BIPOC entrepreneurs. This win not only brings Al Suwaidani a $5,000 prize to further her business venture but also places The Met High School in the global spotlight for fostering entrepreneurial talent.
Nancy Diaz, the Director of The Met High School, expressed immense pride in Raneem’s achievement: "Raneem's success at the NFTE World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is a shining example of the entrepreneurial spirit we cultivate here at The Met. Her victory is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and hard work that we encourage in all our students. It is a proud moment for our entire school community."
The Met High School, recognized for its innovative educational approach, places a strong emphasis on entrepreneurship through programs like the Met Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The school’s Entrepreneurship 360 (E360) course, supported by NFTE, plays a crucial role in equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary to transform ideas into successful business ventures.
This victory at the NFTE competition highlights The Met High School’s successful integration of real-world learning experiences into its curriculum. The school’s unique approach to education not only prepares students academically but also equips them with the skills needed to thrive as innovators and entrepreneurs in the 21st century.
About The Met High School:
The Met High School, located in Providence, Rhode Island, is a pioneering educational institution that focuses on personalized learning and practical skill development. With an emphasis on real-world experiences and entrepreneurship, The Met prepares students to succeed in both college and life, fostering a community of learners who are ready to make a positive impact on the world.
