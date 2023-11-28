SUNY Research Foundation, Binghamton University, and NeuralMetrics to Enrich Machine Learning via Quantum Computing
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Research Foundation for SUNY, Binghamton University, a world-class institution with vibrant research programs, and NeuralMetrics, a pioneering firm in artificial intelligence and machine learning, today announced a partnership to advance the frontiers of artificial intelligence. Formalized through a research agreement, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in exploring the potential of quantum computing to enhance machine learning capabilities.
Under this agreement, Dr. Jia Zhao at Binghamton University and Marcus Daley at NeuralMetrics will spearhead a project to develop inventive and efficient quantum algorithms for training advanced language models. The improvements are expected to outpace classical computing for a range of problems, including data augmentation and complex risk assessments, delivering new capabilities into the diverse fields of business and science that can benefit from quantum acceleration of access to data and analytics.
“Our ambitious endeavor converges the expertise of Binghamton University in quantum computing and the NeuralMetrics vision for the future of AI,” said Dr. Jia Zhao, Associate Professor of Mathematics at Binghamton University. “The project leverages the university's state-of-the-art resources and the technological insights of NeuralMetrics, underscoring a shared commitment to innovation and academic excellence.”
This initiative commits to spur transformation and adoption of quantum technology in AI, while balancing the dissemination of knowledge with safeguarding intellectual property and associated patents. The research partners will publish a summary report by the end of 2024 to outline key findings.
“As a significant development in the field of quantum computing and AI, this collaboration is a milestone for the SUNY Research Foundation, Binghamton University, and NeuralMetrics,” said Marcus Daley, co-founder of NeuralMetrics. “The outcomes of our joint research can push the possibilities and boundaries of machine learning, opening new avenues for technological advancements.”
About The Research Foundation for State University of New York
The Research Foundation for State University of New York, a private, non-profit educational corporation, is dedicated to aiding and supporting research at SUNY campuses. It provides essential sponsored research, fiscal administration, and intellectual property management services.
About NeuralMetrics
NeuralMetrics is at the forefront of developing AI solutions for the insurance industry. The company specializes in creating innovative technologies that merge quantum computing principles with artificial intelligence.
