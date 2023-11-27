IR-Link Unveils 'ZiBox,' a Game-Changing Mobile CTI Solution, at the 21st World Korean Business Convention
Transforming Contact Center Dynamics with Innovative Voice Communication SolutionsANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IR-Link Co. Ltd., ("IR-Link" or "the Company"), an innovator in voice communication solutions, proudly debuted its latest creation, 'ZiBox,' at the 21st World Korean Business Convention held in Anaheim, California, from October 11-14, 2023.
The convention served as a global platform for IR-Link to present its cutting-edge advancements in the contact center industry, particularly focusing on mobile CTI solutions. With the participation of 29 promising Hi-Seoul Companies, supported by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with the Seoul Business Agency, the event offered an optimal setting for networking and cultivating business opportunities.
Founded on the principles of delivering cost-effective and reliable call center systems, IR-Link has emerged as a pivotal player, catering to diverse industries such as banking, credit cards, and insurance. The company's expertise in Network-Based CTI systems and proprietary voice recording and IP communication solutions has set industry benchmarks.
Positioned as a versatile device, 'ZiBox' processes voice data from wired phones, IP phones, and mobile phones. Going beyond traditional call recording, 'ZiBox' offers a suite of functionalities, including mobile phone call recording, eavesdropping capabilities, automatic playback of voice memos, and advanced Speech to Text (STT) features.
In sync with evolving market trends, IR-Link has asserted its leadership by introducing mobile CTI solutions, anticipating the dynamic needs of contact centers worldwide. 'ZiBox' isn't just a product; it symbolizes a paradigm shift in approaching voice communication, emphasizing adaptability, efficiency, and technological innovation.
The introduction of 'ZiBox' not only marked a pivotal moment for IR-Link but also laid the groundwork for potential collaborations and partnerships in the dynamic realm of voice communication technology.
Mr. Gwang-Won Kim, the visionary CEO of IR-Link, shared perspectives on the significance of 'ZiBox' and the company's participation in the World Korean Business Convention. "This event served as a unique platform to unveil 'ZiBox' in the U.S. market, showcasing our commitment to innovation and addressing the evolving needs of the contact center industry. We actively seek collaboration opportunities and envision 'ZiBox' as a catalyst for future business success."
IR-Link's participation in the convention marked a strategic initiative to explore business prospects in the U.S. market and beyond. The company aimed to establish partnerships facilitating the promotion and sales of 'ZiBox,' continuously enhancing its features to stay at the forefront of the competitive landscape.
With a forward-looking approach, IR-Link sought to extend 'ZiBox' in the U.S. market, targeting small businesses, call centers, and industries like real estate and research. The company's solutions aligned with the growing trend of remote work, offering enhanced customer relations and a seamless telemarketing experience.
IR-Link had successfully developed a proprietary API tailored for smartphone call center solutions, enabling seamless real-time call recording and implementing stereo streaming support to enhance speech recognition accuracy on smartphones. In a strategic move, IR-Link extended an invitation to companies specializing in CRM and CTI solutions for smartphones to establish valuable connections. Collaborating with such entities would not only augment the capabilities of 'ZiBox' but also expand its influence in the contact center industry.
As IR-Link unveiled 'ZiBox' in the U.S. market, the company envisioned the creation of robust business partnerships that would play a pivotal role in shaping the future of voice communication solutions. The overarching goal was to fortify IR-Link's presence in the U.S. market, subsequently expanding into global markets across diverse industries, contributing to sustainable growth and market diversification.
Live demonstrations showcasing the exceptional capabilities of 'ZiBox' were conducted at the 21st World Korean Business Convention. IR-Link warmly welcomed visitors to experience the product firsthand, engaged in meaningful discussions, and explored promising partnership opportunities. This marked a significant step towards paving the way for global exports, solidifying IR-Link's commitment to innovation and excellence in the realm of voice communication solutions.
About IR-Link
IR-Link is a groundbreaking venture specializing in cost-effective and reliable call center systems and services for various industries. The company's proficiency in Network-Based CTI systems, coupled with its proprietary voice recording and IP communication solutions, solidifies its standing as a leading system integrator in voice communication and contact center cloud services.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
