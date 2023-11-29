Talking Cross Enjoys Successful Launch of Bible Button Christian Device that Says Motivational Bible Verses When Pressed
Invented by a man who went temporarily blind and got inspired to turn his life aroundRAVENSWOOD, W VA., UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talking Cross has enjoyed a successful launch of its new “Bible Button,” a device that quotes a verse from the Bible whenever it is pressed. Released recently on Amazon, the Bible Button comes with 365 uplifting Biblical verses, one for each day of the year. It’s like the Easy Button for Christians. Users can hear motivation from the Bible without having to use their cellphones. The Bible Button is a device that enables people to incorporate the word of God in their daily lives—offering a spiritual aid for the storms of life. The Bible Button makes for great Christian gifts.
The Bible Button was created by Corey Wratchford, a truck driver who went temporarily blind while driving and took it as a sign from God to turn his life around. He said, “When I’m going through a tough time, or I’m in a hurry, it’s great to be able to just press down and hear an uplifting word from God.” Bible Buttons are great Christian gifts for baptisms, pastor appreciation, first communions, holidays, and many more occasions.
The story of the Bible Button is deeply personal for Wratchford, who explained, “I started losing my vision, which I took as a sign from God to open my eyes and change my ways. Falling to me knees I told God ‘I get it. I’ll make a change.’”
Wratchford proceeded to change the way he was living. He quit smoking, quit eating gluttonously, lost 90 pounds, and started living a Godly life. He added, “Along the way, I was motivated to help other Christians get the word of God in their day and focus on the good God has for us. That’s why I founded Talking Cross and created the Bible Button.” This Bible study tool comes with a verses sheet and three play functions to help people learn the verses as they listen.
Wratchford thinks the Bible Button would make a meaningful gift for baptisms, Christmas, or first communions. “Press down and brighten up with the Bible Button as it tell you inspiring verses to ensure you stay motivated and connected to your beliefs,” he added.
To learn more, visit Amazon.com or https://talkingcross.com/our-storys/
END
# # #
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here