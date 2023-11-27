UMI Optics Shines Spotlight on Optical Healthcare Revolution with Unveiling of AI-Powered Retina Camera – I-VIEW100®
Cutting-Edge Technology Promises Precise and Accessible Eye DiagnosesANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UMI Optics Co., Ltd. ("UMI Optics" or "the Company"), a pioneer in optical diagnostic equipment, took center stage at the 21st World Korean Business Convention in Anaheim, California, from October 11-14, 2023. The Company proudly revealed its groundbreaking AI-based Non-mydriatic retina camera, the I-VIEW100®, anticipating a transformative impact on the optical healthcare landscape.
In a strategic move preceding its entry into the U.S. market, UMI Optics introduced the I-VIEW100® to a global audience at the convention. The participation of 29 promising Hi-Seoul Companies, supported by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with the Seoul Business Agency, in this convention provided an unparalleled platform for networking and business growth. This momentous unveiling not only marked a significant achievement for UMI Optics but also sparked opportunities for potential collaborations and partnerships in the dynamic field of optical healthcare technology.
Founded on a bedrock of technological prowess, UMI Optics has solidified its position as a key player in the ophthalmic medical device manufacturing industry. Renowned for developing digital interfaces for high-resolution upgrades to fundus cameras and slit lamps, the Company has earned acclaim both domestically and internationally.
In 2015, UMI Optics expanded its operations, completing a class 10,000 cleanroom and enabling in-house production of essential consumables such as punctal plugs and Schirmer test strips, thus entering the consumables market.
With a wealth of experience, UMI Optics set forth on a mission to develop diagnostic equipment under its own brand. This vision materialized in March 2022 with the launch of the revolutionary 'I-VIEW100®,' an AI-enhanced retinal camera.
In the intricate world of medical diagnostics, the eyes hold unparalleled significance, as reflected in the ancient adage, "If the body is worth a thousand, the eyes are worth eight hundred." Recognizing the critical need for accurate and prompt diagnoses, UMI Optics developed the innovative I-VIEW100®.
Crafted with precision, the I-VIEW100® features Auto Tracking, Auto Focusing, and Auto Shot, streamlining retinal imaging even for non-specialists. The device efficiently screens for diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration, delivering results within a second after capture. This cutting-edge technology aims to minimize the risk of missing crucial treatment windows, particularly in primary healthcare settings where access to eye specialists is limited.
Traditional retinal cameras, characterized by high costs, unwieldy dimensions, and considerable weight, have posed challenges in extending medical services to remote and underserved areas. UMI Optics' I-VIEW100® addresses these issues, making retinal imaging accessible, cost-effective, and efficient.
The I-VIEW100® aligns with the global trend of incorporating AI into healthcare, catering to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3.4, emphasizing health and well-being. UMI Optics aspires to contribute to preventing blindness through its "3 Major Sight-Threatening Diseases AI Diagnostic Solution."
Mr. Dong Kwan Kim, CEO of UMI Optics, emphasized, "Our dedication to advancing healthcare through inventive solutions positions us at the forefront of optical diagnostics. The I-VIEW100® is not just about revolutionizing retinal imaging; it's about making substantial strides in preventative care. By introducing cutting-edge diagnostic tools to primary healthcare, our goal is to enhance patient outcomes and contribute to the global endeavor for a healthier future."
UMI Optics envisions the I-VIEW100® as a pivotal tool contributing not only to business growth but also to public health. To showcase the product's excellence, they conducted on-site retinal imaging and real-time interpretations at the 21st World Korean Business Convention. UMI Optics welcomed visitors to experience the exceptional capabilities of their product and explore opportunities for partnerships, paving the way for global exports.
The company's commitment to the early detection of visual impairments and eye diseases aligns with its aspiration to become a key player in the global healthcare and wellness sector, contributing to the advancement of human welfare and making strides toward a sustainable future.
UMI Optics' unveiling of the I-VIEW100® at the 21st World Korean Business Convention heralded a new era in optical healthcare. As the Company propelled its innovative technology into the U.S. market, the I-VIEW100® was poised not only to transform retinal imaging but also to make a significant contribution to preventative care on a global scale. The convention served as a launchpad for UMI Optics to establish strategic partnerships, marking a pivotal step toward reshaping the landscape of optical healthcare technology worldwide.
For further information, visit http://umivision.co.kr/?lang=en
About UMI Optics
UMI Optics, a forefront innovator in eye care diagnostics, pioneers cutting-edge equipment such as fundus cameras and slit lamps with a global market perspective. Engaging in international medical device exhibitions not only strengthens partnerships but also enhances its reputation. The company's 2023 commitment involves expanding exports through CE certification, thereby widening access to innovative eye care solutions.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
# # #
Jung H Moon
Kanact Ventures LLC
email us here