Trukko Raises Pre-Seed Funding

Trukko secures Pre-Seed funding to Enhance Logistics and Warehousing Solutions

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trukko, an emerging UAE-based Transportation and Warehouse solution startup, recently announced the successful closure of a pre-seed funding round led by prominent investors - Omar, CEO of Foloosi, Mr. Mohan, CEO of Ippopay, and Mr. Jai, CTO of Ippopay. The investment, intended for team expansion, technological advancements, and market expansion, marks a significant milestone in Trukko's mission to reshape the logistics industry.

Facilitating seamless connections between shippers and carriers, Trukko's digital platform simplifies the logistics landscape. It enables shippers to efficiently discover and engage reliable carriers while providing carriers the opportunity to find freight tailored to their requirements. The platform's real-time tracking and visibility features empower users with constant insights into their shipments' status, ensuring transparency and efficiency throughout the process.

What sets Trukko apart is its dual focus on transportation and warehouse solutions. By integrating warehouse services within its digital ecosystem, Trukko presents a comprehensive solution for businesses seeking streamlined logistics and storage options. The platform serves as a hub connecting various warehouse owners, offering businesses an extensive range of storage possibilities.

The visionary minds behind Trukko, Navaneeth Mattummal and Vanishree Manoj, expressed their enthusiasm about the support from seasoned investors. "This funding will accelerate our growth and expand our platform's reach to shippers and carriers globally".

Anticipated to launch in mid-December 2023, Trukko's platform holds the promise of transforming conventional logistics practices, ensuring enhanced convenience and efficiency. With plans to expand into Saudi Arabia and Bahrain by 2024, Trukko is poised for substantial growth and international reach.

