Consumer Brands Statement on President Biden’s New Plans to Strengthen America’s Supply Chains and Lower Costs for Families

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Consumer Brands Association issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s announcement of new actions to strengthen America’s supply chains and lower costs for families from President & CEO David Chavern:

“America’s consumer product companies share the Biden administration’s commitment to domestic manufacturing and strengthening supply chain resilience. Programs like the Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) and efforts to enhance supply chain visibility at the Department of Commerce build on collaborative exchanges between the Administration and private sector stakeholders, including food, beverage, household and personal care manufacturers that create and sustain 20 million jobs across the country.

“As the administration continues to pursue policies that strengthen supply chains and domestic manufacturers, it should also ensure that certain decisions do not unintentionally compromise U.S. manufacturing jobs or negatively impact supply chain fluidity. Potential new tariffs on tin mill steel for food and household product cans, for example, could lead to a loss of up to 40,000 jobs and accelerate imports of food from China and other countries, all while contributing to higher grocery prices. We appreciate the administration’s continued attention to supply chain issues and comprehensive view to working with U.S. manufacturers.”

