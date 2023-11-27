Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,294 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,780 in the last 365 days.

Consumer Brands Statement on President Biden’s New Plans to Strengthen America’s Supply Chains and Lower Costs for Families

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Consumer Brands Association issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s announcement of new actions to strengthen America’s supply chains and lower costs for families from President & CEO David Chavern:

“America’s consumer product companies share the Biden administration’s commitment to domestic manufacturing and strengthening supply chain resilience. Programs like the Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) and efforts to enhance supply chain visibility at the Department of Commerce build on collaborative exchanges between the Administration and private sector stakeholders, including food, beverage, household and personal care manufacturers that create and sustain 20 million jobs across the country.

“As the administration continues to pursue policies that strengthen supply chains and domestic manufacturers, it should also ensure that certain decisions do not unintentionally compromise U.S. manufacturing jobs or negatively impact supply chain fluidity. Potential new tariffs on tin mill steel for food and household product cans, for example, could lead to a loss of up to 40,000 jobs and accelerate imports of food from China and other countries, all while contributing to higher grocery prices. We appreciate the administration’s continued attention to supply chain issues and comprehensive view to working with U.S. manufacturers.”

###

The Consumer Brands Association champions the industry whose products Americans depend on every day, representing nearly 2,000 iconic brands. From household and personal care to food and beverage products, the consumer packaged goods industry plays a vital role in powering the U.S. economy, contributing $2 trillion to U.S. GDP and supporting more than 20 million American jobs.

 

You just read:

Consumer Brands Statement on President Biden’s New Plans to Strengthen America’s Supply Chains and Lower Costs for Families

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more