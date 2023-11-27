Buheung Medical's Four-Decade Journey: A Trailblazing Success in Global Healthcare Innovation
Pioneering Personal Medical Devices and Transforming Lives WorldwideANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buheung Medical Co. ("Buheung Medical" or "the Company") marked a historic moment at the 21st World Korean Business Convention, held in Anaheim, California, from October 11 to 14, 2023, as it embarked on its strategic entry into the U.S. market.
In pursuit of this vision, Buheung Medical actively engaged with esteemed bio and medical device distributors, leveraging the convention's platform that brought together 29 dynamic Hi-Seoul Companies. Supported by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in partnership with the Seoul Business Agency, the event provided an exceptional space for networking and advancing business prospects.
For over forty years, Buheung Medical has spearheaded medical device innovation, dedicating itself to the research and development of therapeutic equipment. The culmination of these efforts resulted in a groundbreaking achievement—the creation of the world's first household therapeutic devices. With a global presence spanning over 30 countries, Buheung Medical has solidified its position as a renowned leader in the global healthcare industry.
Buheung Medical's focus on personal medical devices underscores its commitment to providing innovative solutions to the global home care market. The company's dedication to rigorous clinical testing and quality assurance is evident through certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and GMP, supported by a portfolio boasting over 50 multinational patents.
As a global leader in frequency electrotherapy, Buheung Medical excels in interference wave electrotherapy, high frequency, medium frequency, and low frequency electrotherapy. Their expertise extends to pain relief, weight management, urinary incontinence, and prostate treatment, positioning them as the top producer of frequency medical devices worldwide.
The standout product, Free Q, a patented multi-functional frequency stimulator, stands as the only wireless device of its kind globally. By integrating wireless technology, frequency modulation, output methods, and frequency penetration techniques, Free Q showcases Buheung Medical's technological advancements, elevating South Korea's healthcare capabilities on the international stage.
Another flagship product, Dr. Lady, pioneers female bladder health devices globally. Clinically proven for bladder health, sexual function, and premenstrual syndrome, Dr. Lady is the second medical device worldwide with a scientific paper included in the SCI. With an impressive 83.76% improvement in bladder health, it offers multiple programs for versatile therapy, underlining its discreet and portable design for home or professional use.
Despite its modest size, Buheung Medical prioritizes safety and innovation over quantity. CEO Moon Mr. Myung-geun emphasizes, "Medical device development is all about improving the health of all patients. We will continue to invest our full efforts into product development, aiming to make Buheung Medical a globally recognized top-tier company."
Buheung Medical exemplifies unwavering dedication to advancing global healthcare and enhancing overall quality of life. This commitment to excellence was prominently showcased at the 21st World Korean Business Convention, where the company effectively demonstrated its capabilities. Buheung's innovative solutions, specifically designed to address critical healthcare needs, position the company for heightened recognition and success in the global healthcare industry. The stellar performance at the convention solidifies Buheung Medical's standing as a pioneer in cutting-edge medical technology, primed for sustained growth and significant impact.
To learn more about Buheung, visit http://www.buheungmedical.com/english/
About Buheung Medical Co.
As a dedicated provider of personal medical devices and health equipment, Buheung Medical specializes in the production of frequency medical devices and treatment equipment. The company's primary emphasis is on developing customized solutions to tackle a range of urinary system-related conditions, including but not limited to urinary incontinence and prostate issues.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
