WiBotic Signs Partnership with Nabtesco Corporation for Sales in Japan
WiBotic – the leader in advanced wireless charging solutions for mobile robots – enters sales partnership with Nabtesco, bolstering presence in Japanese market
The Japanese market for wireless power solutions is positioned for rapid growth, and to meet demand, Nabtesco has been looking for a strategic partner to deliver innovative solutions.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today WiBotic, a Seattle company that specializes in advanced wireless charging and power optimization solutions for the rapidly expanding ecosystem of industrial, commercial and space robotics, announced a strategic partnership with Nabtesco Corporation. Nabtesco is a leading Japanese engineering company that specializes in gearboxes, rotors, motors and robotics, and will immediately begin offering WiBotic wireless charging solutions in Japan.
WiBotic systems provide mobile robots with greater range, flexibility and reliability than contact-based charging systems. They also require less human intervention and maintenance. Power delivery is flexible to within several centimeters of WiBotic’s wireless transmitter, so robots can recharge more reliably and with greater ease, improving overall uptime. And WiBotic's products are compact and lightweight and can be retrofitted to existing equipment with limited space.
The advantages inherent in wireless charging have led to rapid growth in the Japanese wireless charging sector, with unit sales expected to more than triple in the next four years. As the industry leader, WiBotic in particular is spearheading product innovation to maximize the benefits that wireless charging offers.
“Japan is home to many of the world's leading robotics companies and manufacturers, and Nabtesco is a true pioneer within the industry,” said Ben Waters, cofounder and CEO, WiBotic. “The Japanese market for wireless power solutions is positioned for rapid growth, and to meet demand, Nabtesco has been looking for a strategic partner to deliver innovative solutions. We’re thrilled they’ve selected us, and we look forward to working with them closely in the future.”
About WiBotic:
WiBotic provides wireless charging and power optimization solutions for the rapidly growing ecosystem of industrial, commercial and space robotics. Its solutions help companies optimize the uptime of robot fleets and are an integral component of fully autonomous robotic operations. WiBotic works with companies in a variety of industries. For more information, please go to: www.wibotic.com
About Nabtesco Corporation:
https://www.nabtesco.com/en
Nabtesco was established through the integration of Teijin Seiki Co., Ltd. and NABCO Ltd. in
2003. Based on its unique motion control technology, Nabtesco manufactures components for machines to support the automation of production facilities and to provide safety, comfort and a sense of security for land, sea and air transportation. The company is proactively promoting co-creation, including fostering joint development with startups through CVC.
