Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,751 in the last 365 days.

LinkedInsights: Lisandra Hernandez

In our COB #LinkedInSights series, we introduce real City employees to provide a snapshot of who they are, what they do, and why they serve the City of Boston — so you can read, learn, connect, and grow your network one impactful public servant at a time.

Building a thoughtful and actionable professional network on LinkedIn can seem daunting. Who should you connect with and why? And how do you build a connection with the person behind the profile?

In this month’s edition of COB #LinkedInSights, we sit down with Lisandra Hernandez, Office Manager in the Office of Human Resources.

 
⭕ What is your job title?

Office Manager in the Office of Human Resources.

⭕ How long have you worked for the City?

15 years.

⭕ What is your favorite part about working for the City?

I love being a part of something much greater than I could ever imagine. Coming from playing an essential role with the Boston Police Dept to now being a part of the team that is helping steer the ever-evolving City of Boston’s People and Culture is truly exhilarating and humbling.

⭕ Why did you choose this career path?

I want to make an impact not only for prospective employees but the amazing employees that are already a part of the City of Boston.

⭕ WHAT IS THE BEST piece of advice YOU HAVE EVER RECEIVED? 

Never be afraid to ask a question. Wealth is knowledge.

⭕ What are some things that you like to do outside of work?

Singing, reading, trying new foods and taking in all things spiritual.

⭕ if you had to describe yourself in three words, what would they be?

Emotionally Intelligent (let this count as 1 word), Creative, Humorous.

⭕ FAVORITE SNACK?

Pink Pineapples.

⭕ sun or moon?

Moon.

⭕ WHAT KEEPS YOU MOTIVATED AT WORK?

My daughters. I am that Mom who wants them to see me achieve my goals through hard work and dedication all while seeing me dance in the rain with them.

⭕ WHAT WAS THE HARDEST INTERVIEW QUESTION THAT YOU HAVE EVER HAD? 

Can you tell me about yourself?

⭕ ANY INSPIRATIONAL QUOTES THAT YOU LIVE BY? 

“Beautiful sunsets need cloudy skies.”-Paulo Coelho

⭕ HAVE YOU TAKEN THE HARRY POTTER QUIZ? IF SO, WHAT HOUSE WERE YOU SORTED INTO? 

Slytherin!

You just read:

LinkedInsights: Lisandra Hernandez

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more