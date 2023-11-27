LinkedInsights: Lisandra Hernandez
In our COB #LinkedInSights series, we introduce real City employees to provide a snapshot of who they are, what they do, and why they serve the City of Boston — so you can read, learn, connect, and grow your network one impactful public servant at a time.
Building a thoughtful and actionable professional network on LinkedIn can seem daunting. Who should you connect with and why? And how do you build a connection with the person behind the profile?
In this month’s edition of COB #LinkedInSights, we sit down with Lisandra Hernandez, Office Manager in the Office of Human Resources.
⭕ What is your job title?
Office Manager in the Office of Human Resources.
⭕ How long have you worked for the City?
15 years.
⭕ What is your favorite part about working for the City?
I love being a part of something much greater than I could ever imagine. Coming from playing an essential role with the Boston Police Dept to now being a part of the team that is helping steer the ever-evolving City of Boston’s People and Culture is truly exhilarating and humbling.
⭕ Why did you choose this career path?
I want to make an impact not only for prospective employees but the amazing employees that are already a part of the City of Boston.
⭕ WHAT IS THE BEST piece of advice YOU HAVE EVER RECEIVED?
Never be afraid to ask a question. Wealth is knowledge.
⭕ What are some things that you like to do outside of work?
Singing, reading, trying new foods and taking in all things spiritual.
⭕ if you had to describe yourself in three words, what would they be?
Emotionally Intelligent (let this count as 1 word), Creative, Humorous.
⭕ FAVORITE SNACK?
Pink Pineapples.
⭕ sun or moon?
Moon.
⭕ WHAT KEEPS YOU MOTIVATED AT WORK?
My daughters. I am that Mom who wants them to see me achieve my goals through hard work and dedication all while seeing me dance in the rain with them.
⭕ WHAT WAS THE HARDEST INTERVIEW QUESTION THAT YOU HAVE EVER HAD?
Can you tell me about yourself?
⭕ ANY INSPIRATIONAL QUOTES THAT YOU LIVE BY?
“Beautiful sunsets need cloudy skies.”-Paulo Coelho
⭕ HAVE YOU TAKEN THE HARRY POTTER QUIZ? IF SO, WHAT HOUSE WERE YOU SORTED INTO?
Slytherin!