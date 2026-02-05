Sarah Lawton Announced as Interim Preservation Planner for the South End

The Office of Historic Preservation is pleased to announce that Preservation Assistant Sarah Lawton has been named Interim Preservation Planner for the South End Landmark District Commission.

Preservation Assistant, Sarah Lawton will be temporarily serving as a Preservation Planner for the South End Landmark District Commission while Preservation Planner, Rachel Ericksen is out of the office on leave. Sarah started work in the Office of Historic Preservation in 2023 and has assisted constituents by answering questions related to historic preservation issues in the City of Boston, and has guided them through the processes of landmarking properties and applying for design review.

Many are familiar with Sarah because she attends and assists with the monthly public hearings for the Boston Landmarks Commission, Back Bay Architectural Commission, Beacon Hill Architectural Commission, and South End Landmark District Commission. In this temporary role Sarah will be assisting Preservation Planner Jackie Vanegas in the review of design review applications submitted to the South End Landmark District Commission, and in the direct management of the Commission’s monthly public hearings.

Sarah is a Boston native originally from Dorchester. Sarah is a proud BPS alumna and graduated from Suffolk University with a BA in History, with a concentration in Public History and a minor in Black Studies. Sarah is currently pursuing a Master of Science in City Planning at Boston University’s Metropolitan College.