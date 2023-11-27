Hartzell Engine Tech Acquires Kelly Aero
Makers of Magnetos, Ignition Harnesses, Replacement Parts
With this acquisition, Hartzell Engine Tech is excited to add manufacturing capabilities for aircraft ignition products to our existing lines of engineered, firewall forward, engine accessories.”MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Engine Tech, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has acquired the assets of Kelly Aero LLC, a leading manufacturer of aftermarket aircraft magnetos, replacement parts and ignition harnesses for General Aviation and military applications. Hartzell Engine Tech is headquartered in Montgomery, Ala.
— Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley
“With this acquisition, Hartzell Engine Tech is excited to add manufacturing capabilities for aircraft ignition products to our existing lines of engineered, firewall forward, engine accessories,” said Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley. “We extend our appreciation to Jeffrey Kelly, his family and Neil Clark for creating and stewarding a great product line that will integrate nicely with Hartzell Aviation's Built on Honor philosophy,” Bagley added.
Rebranding as PowerUp Ignition Systems to Begin Soon
Beginning in early 2024 and after a thorough technical evaluation and receipt of PMA approval, Hartzell Engine Tech will rebrand the newly acquired products as PowerUp Ignition Systems. PowerUp Ignition Systems will be the largest operation in Hartzell Engine Tech’s product portfolio, joining Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec, and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems.
Hartzell Engine Tech is incorporating new PowerUp Ignition Systems production within its main Montgomery manufacturing facility. Hartzell Engine Tech total employment will increase by about 40 employees as a result of the acquisition.
Kelly Aero’s former Montgomery facility will be used to expand the capacity of Hartzell Engine Tech's existing machine shop. The customer direct magneto service work will be accomplished at Quality Aircraft Accessories, Hartzell Engine Tech’s sister company in Tulsa, Okla. and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
About Hartzell Engine Tech
Hartzell Engine Tech offers a product portfolio consisting of PowerUp Ignition Systems, Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec, and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for General Aviation and the military. Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley leads the organization from headquarters in Montgomery, Ala. For more info go to https://hartzell.aero/.
About Hartzell Aviation
Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of firewall forward companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com/.
About Arcline Investment Management
Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit https://arcline.com/.
