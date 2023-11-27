David B. Wolman's Latest Release, Death Be Still: A Suspense Novel Weaving a Tale of Theft, Fraud, Lust, and Murder
EINPresswire.com/ -- Best-selling author David B. Wolman unveils his latest suspense thriller, "Death Be Still," a gripping narrative of identity theft, insurance fraud, sex, and murder. Set against the chilling backdrop of northern Maine's frozen terrain and the treacherous caverns of the British Virgin Islands, "Death Be Still" introduces readers to a cast of characters linked by coincidence, love, and the desperate pursuit of survival.
Meet Dr. Susan Schumann, a country physician whose life takes an unexpected turn when a mysterious stranger enters her world. As events unfold, the story takes readers on a rollercoaster ride of escapes and lethal chases, forcing them to question who the true heroes and villains are. The characters are intricately developed, revealing layers of complexity that leave readers guessing until the very end.
Readers have praised "Death Be Still" for its exceptional pacing, well-developed characters, and unexpected twists. Wolman's ability to seamlessly integrate elements of medicine, survival, and identity theft with complex, breath-taking storylines has earned the novel high acclaim. Reviewer Daniel Jolly from Shelby, North Carolina, describes "Death Be Still" as a "refreshingly different, undeniably compelling thriller," highlighting its great pace, interesting characters, and a villain who adds a layer of suspense to the story.
Kay Trout from Pagosa Springs, Colorado, adds that Wolman's background and interests shine through, creating a story that is "fascinating, suspenseful, and full of mystery." Trout applauds the realistic portrayal of characters and landscapes, emphasizing the author's ability to immerse readers in the story.
"I pretty much loved everything about DEATH BE STILL. It's a great book. This story has everything a good suspense novel ought to have: a great pace, interesting and well-developed characters, a great villain, good locations in which the story unfolds, and violence. Even better, Wolman wraps up every plot thread at the end of the book, even the ones you've sort of forgotten about along the way." Jeffrey Leach (Omaha, Nebraska, USA), a top 50 reviewer on Amazon.
Death Be Still by David B. Wolman is now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and many other online bookstores.
About the Author
David B. Wolman is a man of many talents; poet, novelist, critic, music historian, playwright, medical writer, nature lover and dog-sledding aficionado are among his categories of interest. And now, with the release of this thriller, it looks as though he may be adding "screenplay writer" to his resume.
David Cooper
About the Author
David B. Wolman is a man of many talents; poet, novelist, critic, music historian, playwright, medical writer, nature lover and dog-sledding aficionado are among his categories of interest. And now, with the release of this thriller, it looks as though he may be adding "screenplay writer" to his resume.
