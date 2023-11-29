4 Day Week Announces Strategic Partnership with Writesea to Enhance The Job Board Experience For Their Job Seekers
Job Seekers will now spend less time looking for jobs!GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4 Day Week, the premier platform for job seekers prioritizing work-life balance, is excited to announce a new partnership with Writesea, a company revolutionizing career services for online recruitment marketplaces. This partnership aims to enrich the job board experience, increase signup rates, and provide added value to candidates seeking flexible work arrangements.
4 Day Week, known for exclusively listing positions with a maximum of a 36-hour work week, is dedicated to helping professionals find roles that offer a four-day work week. This collaboration with Writesea leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative job-seeking experiences, further enhancing the value for those in search of improved work-life balance. Additionally, the free resume review feature has garnered brand loyalty and trust, with 90% of job seekers rating it 5 out of 5.
"Writesea's expertise in white-labeled career services is the perfect complement to our mission of promoting a better work-life balance," said Phil Mcparlane, of 4 Day Week. "Together, we are creating a seamless job search and application process that not only matches professionals with their ideal workweek but also supports them through every step of their career journey."
Writesea brings to the partnership a track record of empowering job boards to unlock new revenue streams while elevating the job seeker's experience. "Our partnership with 4 Day Week is a testament to our commitment to meaningful work and quality talent placement," stated Brandon Mitchell, C.E.O. "We're excited to see how our combined efforts will shape the future of the job search for those seeking flexibility and balance."
The partnership is set to roll out new features and services that promise to make the job search more intuitive and effective for candidates. Job seekers interested in positions that respect their time and life outside of work can expect an enhanced platform that simplifies finding and applying to jobs that meet their specific needs.
For more information about WriteSea and its mission to revolutionize personal branding and empower job seekers worldwide, please visit the WriteSea Website.
About WriteSea:
WriteSea is a minority-owned leader in the online recruitment marketplace dedicated to reshaping the future of personal branding in the job-seeking landscape. Through innovative solutions, WriteSea empowers job seekers with affordable, AI-driven and human personal branding tools, ensuring a level playing field in the competitive world of online recruitment.
About 4 Day Week:
4 Day Week is the go-to destination for job seekers striving for a career with a better work-life balance. Offering a curated list of jobs that guarantees a four-day work week, 4 Day Week stands as a pioneer in advocating for employment flexibility and a better quality of life for professionals everywhere.
Anthony Alegrete
WriteSea
anthony@writesea.com