BIOSENCY raises funds and accelerates its growth for its remote respiratory failure monitoring solution

RENNES, BRITTANY, FRANCE, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote monitoring of patients with respiratory failure

BIOSENCY raises funds and accelerates its growth

• A 7 million euro fundraising effort in September 2023, and 21 million euros since the creation of its Bora care® solution.

• Winner of the Bpifrance call for projects to enable the evaluation of the medical and/or economic benefits of the Bora care® medical device.

• Preparation of a multicentre clinical trial to demonstrate the benefit of its predictive algorithms in the management of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) exacerbations.

• Launch of a new remote monitoring solution for patients undergoing non-invasive ventilation using Bora flow.

BIOSENCY, an innovative company specialising in remote medical monitoring devices for chronic respiratory pathologies, announces a new fundraising effort with its existing investors (including GO Capital) and private partners. Since its creation in 2017, the Rennes start-up has raised a total of 21 million euros, including 14 million euros in dilutive funding and 7 million euros in research grants. This funding has enabled the company to position itself as a major player in the connected health arena and in the treatment of respiratory insufficiency. A real public health issue, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) affects more than 475 million people worldwide¹, including more than 3.5 million people in France².

“Thanks to major advances in the remote monitoring of respiratory disorders, we are determined to accelerate our growth and stay true to our commitment to transform healthcare. Our recent fundraising efforts, together with our international presence and positive clinical results, attest to our expertise and support for patients suffering from cardio-respiratory diseases. Our mission couldn’t be clearer: to offer predictive medicine solutions for a better quality of life,” declares Marie Pirotais, president at BIOSENCY.

A clearly demonstrated clinical impact

Since its creation, BIOSENCY has been committed to demonstrating the impact of its solutions on patient care and wellbeing. In June 2023, during the last ATS (American Thoracic Society) congress, the company presented remarkable clinical results concerning exacerbation predictions in COPD patients.

These results highlight the effectiveness of the BVS3 early detection algorithm, which, in 86% of cases, has proven to be capable of predicting the appearance of exacerbations an average 3 days before a patient requires hospitalisation. Compared to other equivalent medical devices, BVS3 has a false positive rate of 9%, much lower than the 20% observed with other similar solutions. These conclusions clearly underline the considerable potential of the Bora care® solution in improving the care of patients suffering from respiratory disorders.

Support from Bpifrance to evaluate the benefit of the connected device

In addition to these clinical advances, the evaluation of the benefit of the BIOSENCY device is supported by Bpifrance. The company is in fact the winner of Bpifrance's "Evaluation of the medical and economic benefit of digital or artificial intelligence-based medical devices” call for projects, which was launched in November 2022. This State funding (which falls under the France 2030 framework) is part of the “Digital Health” (SASN) acceleration strategy which aims to support the development of digital tools which favour the development of 5P medicine as part of the Innovation Council’s Grand Challenge: “Improving medical diagnoses through artificial intelligence”.

The objective is to support evaluation projects aimed at assessing the benefit of digital or artificial intelligence-based medical devices. As the declared winner, BIOSENCY is preparing to launch its multicentre clinical trial entitled: AUSTRAAL. The main objective of this study is to prove that the use of the predictive algorithm developed by BIOSENCY can significantly reduce a COPD patient’s time in hospital.

At the same time, this study will deepen the impact of the algorithm on patient quality of life, its influence on the overall improvement of medical care, as well as its impact on the efficiency of care organisation.

BIOSENCY will be able to provide new data to French pulmonologists and continue its expansion into French territories and internationally.

Biosency, a key player in remote pulmonary care monitoring

BIOSENCY has developed a new solution called Bora flow. This is intended for monitoring patients equipped with non-invasive ventilation machines, thus making it possible to offer a complete offer for patients experiencing respiratory failure. BIOSENCY has announced that it has obtained provisional Certification from the ANS (the Digital Health Agency) as well as Certification from HAS (the National Health Authority). The launch of this new offer allows BIOSENCY to benefit from reimbursement for remote monitoring, which has been included in French common law since 1st July 2023.

About BIOSENCY

BIOSENCY was created in July 2017 to compensate for the lack of remote medical monitoring devices for patients suffering from chronic respiratory pathologies, such as COPD, the third leading cause of death in the world and a disease which affects more than 380 million patients worldwide. In order to respond to this challenge, BIOSENCY developed and markets Bora care®, a medical device (class 2a) designed for remote monitoring. From the cardio-respiratory data (SpO2, respiratory rate, heart rate) and the activity measured by the connected wristband, the AI integrated into the analytical platform makes it possible to detect and visualise changes in a patient’s vital signs and thus allows treatment to be adapted in a more targeted and preventive manner. The BIOSENCY team is made up of 34 people and supported by a scientific council of 5 pulmonologists. Bora care® consists of a wristband which is connected to a platform. The Bora band® wristband designed by BIOSENCY is made in France. The health data from the Bora connect® platform is hosted in France.

For more information: https://biosency.com

About GO Capital

GO Capital, an independent management company, is a major regional player in seed capital and venture capital. Based in Brittany, Pays de la Loire, Normandy, Centre-Val de Loire and the Southern Region, GO Capital contributes to financing responsible innovation in the regions. Made up of investors with complementary sector experience, the team has a solid track record in DeepTech. GO Capital has nearly 350 million euros under management and mainly finances technological leaders in the digital and healthcare sectors, as well as in the industry of the future.

Contact GO Capital: Alexandre Boulay - alexandre.boulay@gocapital.fr

About Bird and Bird

Bird & Bird is an international law firm organised around its clients. With more than 1,400 experts spread across a global network of 32 offices in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the United States, Bird & Bird offers high-end legal services in all areas of law. The firm has recognised expertise in a wide range of sectors such as information technology, electronic communications, life sciences and health, energy and infrastructure, financial services and insurance, aviation, aeronautics, defence and security and even in the sport, media, and entertainment arenas. In France, the firm brings together more than 135 lawyers including 29 partners between its offices in Paris and Lyon. Bird & Bird supported Biosency in this fundraising with a team made up of Emmanuelle Porte (partner) and Pascaline Sagot (collaborator).

For more information: www.twobirds.com

About Banque Delubac & Cie

Banque Delubac & Cie, created in 1924, is an independent financial institution that offers specialised banking and financial services. With more than 300 employees, it has 12 sites in France including the historic head office located in the Ardèche. For almost a century, Banque Delubac & Cie has been continuously reinventing itself. Bold in its development strategies, it has chosen to focus on niche businesses with high added value, thus allowing it to stand out from generalist banks. It is the first French bank registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider. Its signature “Experts and Independents” reflects its DNA: independence, specialised activities, and tailor-made services.

Over the past 10 years, its Corporate & Investment Bank department has developed a consulting activity based around mergers and acquisitions and financial operations for listed and unlisted companies.

For more information: https://www.delubac.com/fr/nos-metiers/delubac-corporate-investment-bank

As part of this operation, Banque Delubac & Cie successfully advised and supported BIOSENCY shareholders in raising funds, both in France and abroad, right up until the final negotiation process.

Banque Delubac & Cie contacts:

Christine Lambert-Goué - Manager - christine.lambertgoue@delubac.fr Laurent Gauthier - Analyst - laurent.gauthier@delubac.fr

Mickaël Hazout - Chief Executive - mickael.hazout@delubac.fr

