The Florence Biennale honors the outstanding achievements of Taiwanese artist Chun Yuan Jean
FIRENZE, ITALY, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The international art event, the 14th Florence International Contemporary Art Biennale 2023, held its award ceremony at the historic Baso Castle in Florence, Italy. Among the myriad of exhibiting artists, Taiwanese artist Chun Yuan Jean stood out, receiving the prestigious Lorenzo IL Magnifico Bronze Award, once again showcasing Taiwan's prominence in the global art sphere.
The Taiwanese artist and designer Chun Yuan Jean has been awarded the Bronze Medal in Fiber Art at the Florence Biennale in Italy
"Chun Yuan Jean, who embodies both the roles of an artist and a designer, posing alongside her artwork 'I AM YOU-Moment.
Since its inception in 1997, the Florence Biennale has evolved into a pivotal stage in the international art realm, holding its status alongside renowned events like the Venice Biennale and Milan Triennial as one of Italy's premier art exhibitions. Drawing artists from over 100 countries every two years, the event's international jury selects exceptional works, granting the grand Lorenzo Award to standout artists, acknowledging their remarkable achievements.
One of the core values of the Florence Biennale is fostering dialogue for peace, tolerance, and cultural diversity through art. In 2001, it officially partnered with the UN's "Dialogue Among Civilizations" initiative and gained recognition from the Human Rights Artists Association in 2007, being viewed as a platform for contemporary art's freedom and innovation. Celebrating the interconnectedness between individual and collective identities, the Biennale encourages artists to explore commonalities, fostering understanding and bridging divides.
Taiwanese artist Chun Yuan Jean entered her work "I AM YOU-Moment" in the Florence Biennale. Inspired by the Ephemeral Flower, the artwork conveys life's impermanence and the constant change in all things. Through this natural symbolism, Jean hopes to highlight life's value lies in its brevity and irreversibility. Emphasizing that each person is unique and beautiful, these differences construct societal interconnections. By interaction, exchange, sharing, and empathy, a diverse and harmonious whole is formed. Leading a profound and meaningful life is essential, akin to the Ephemeral Flower blossoming at its most beautiful in its limited time. People should aim to create eternal wisdom in their actual lives.
Jean deftly utilized natural materials like grass, wood, silk twill, and plain wrinkled satin. Extracting pigments from nature through a complex dyeing process, she employed various techniques to present the Ephemeral Flower's soft natural colors in its bud stage. Layering the materials following a 3D sculptural concept, she enveloped the body vertically, displaying the petal's free development and creating a three-dimensional sculpture through diagonal cuts. The asymmetrical three-dimensional cutting design expresses the Ephemeral Flower's subtle yet vibrant budding state, possessing richness in layers and diversity. Jean's work received acclaim not only from Florence Biennale President Piero Celona but also garnered high praise from renowned Italian sculptor Mario Pachioli and other jurors.
This isn't Jean's first accolade at the Florence Biennale. In 2019, she participated for the first time and won the Fiber Art Bronze Award with her piece "Break." Through the use of recycled wool fibers and the craft of cutting and burning, she expressed the state of glacial retreat, conveying natural and societal themes. This recent participation after the pandemic again demonstrates her remarkable artistic prowess.
The 14th Florence Biennale's theme, "I Am You," focuses on exploring the concept of individual and collective identity, urging people to understand commonalities between individual and collective identities, move away from divisions, and promote harmony, peace, and human upliftment. Taiwanese artist Chun Yuan Jean's award represents the noteworthy achievement of contemporary Taiwanese art on the international stage, inviting anticipation for the future.
Sasa Chen
C JEAN Co.,Ltd.
+886 2 2521 9151
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube