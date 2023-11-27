Attorney General’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash in Atco on Thanksgiving Involving On-Duty Waterford Police Officer

TRENTON — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a death that occurred on Thursday, November 23, 2023, in Atco, New Jersey. An on-duty Waterford Police Department officer, operating a department vehicle, struck an adult male on White Horse Pike (Route 30), in Atco New Jersey. The male was pronounced deceased on scene at 2:19 a.m. Identities of the involved individuals are not being released at this time.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

